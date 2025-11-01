New Story

Beyond Brute Force: 4 Secrets to Smaller, Smarter, and Dramatically Cheaper AI

by
byAnthony Laneau@hacker-Antho

Managing Director @ VML | Founder @ Fourth -Mind

November 1st, 2025
featured image - Beyond Brute Force: 4 Secrets to Smaller, Smarter, and Dramatically Cheaper AI
    Speed
    Voice
Anthony Laneau
← Previous

3 Surprising Truths About AI Forecasting, Revealed by Amazon's Chronos-2

About Author

Anthony Laneau HackerNoon profile picture
Anthony Laneau@hacker-Antho

Managing Director @ VML | Founder @ Fourth -Mind

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

machine-learning#ai#ai-training-data#ai-trading#llms#generative-ai#cheap-ai#future-of-ai#hackernoon-top-story

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
X
Mas

Related Stories