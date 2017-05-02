Beware of dilution of DynamoDB throughput due to excessive scaling

Site Color
Text Color
Ad Color
Text Color
Evergreen
Duotone
Mysterious
Classic
or
AWS Serverless Hero. Independent Consultant. Developer Advocate at Lumigo.
DynamoDB is pretty great, but as I have seen this particular problem at 3 different companies — Gamesys, JUST EAT, and now Space Ape Games — I think it’s a behaviour that more folks should be aware of.
Credit to AWS, they have regularly talked about the formula for working out the no. of partitions at DynamoDB Deep Dive sessions.
However, they often forget to mention that the DynamoDB will not decrease the no. of partitions when you reduce your throughput units. It’s a crucial detail that is badly under-represented in a lengthy Best Practice guide.
Consider the following scenario:
This happens because there are less read and write throughput units per partition than before due to the increased no. of partitions. It translates to higher likelihood of exceeding read/write throughput on a per-partition basis (even if you’re still under the throughput limits on the table overall).
When this dilution of throughput happens you can:
Given the difficulty of table migrations most folks would opt for option 2, which is how JUST EAT ended up with a table with 3000+ write throughput unit despite consuming closer to 200 write units/s.
In conclusion, you should think very carefully before scaling up a DynamoDB table drastically in response to temporary needs, it can have long lasting cost implications.
Like what you’re reading? Check out my video course Production-Ready Serverless and learn how to run a serverless application in production.
We will cover topics including:
and include all the latest changes announced at the recent AWS re:Invent conference!