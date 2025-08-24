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Better Steering with Less Data: Kinematic Priors Guide Trajectory Prediction

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Probabilistic

August 24th, 2025
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data-science#probabilistic-forecasting#kinematic-models#trajectory-prediction#uncertainty-propagation#kinematic-bicycle-model#autonomous-driving#stochastic-traffic-forecasting#kalman-filtering

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