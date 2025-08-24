Joint UAV Trajectory and Power Design in Energy‑Constrained Cognitive Radio Networks

by
byProbabilistic@probabilistic

Probabilistic

August 24th, 2025
featured image - Joint UAV Trajectory and Power Design in Energy‑Constrained Cognitive Radio Networks
    Speed
    Voice
Probabilistic
← Previous

Better Steering with Less Data: Kinematic Priors Guide Trajectory Prediction

Up Next →

BCD‑SCA Based Optimization for UAV‑CRN: Joint Trajectory, Power, and Scheduling Design

About Author

Probabilistic HackerNoon profile picture
Probabilistic@probabilistic

Probabilistic

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

programming#3d-trajectory-design#unmanned-aerial-vehicles#cognitive-radio-networks#probabilistic-line-of-sight#energy-constrained-uavs#optimization-algorithms#transmit-power-control#iot-systems

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Threads
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories