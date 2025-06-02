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Bet on the Future of Software Development

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byMaksim Balabash@mbalabash

What is our relationship with technology?

June 2nd, 2025
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Maksim Balabash@mbalabash

What is our relationship with technology?

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machine-learning#ai-in-the-new-era#software-development#it-industry#ai#impacts-of-ai-hype#managing-complexities#cutting-costs-with-ai#hackernoon-top-story

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