Best Website Builders to Make Your Own Website

October 4th 2020
In the digital age, it is important to have an online presence to market your business on every social media platform. To sell a brand or represent an organization, you need a website that sets you apart from the competition. A well-organized and responsive website helps you build credibility as a business. Moreover, it costs you less than a designer.

Website building tools have been in use since early 2000s but as the expectations of the users increased, the features of these tools also got advanced. There are many free website builders available online that offer different features & functionalities however, their end goal is the same. Before we move ahead with best website builders for your business in 2021, let's learn about what is a website builder and how it is beneficial for your business.

What is a Website Builder Software?

A website builder helps you create your website like an expert with no experience required. The software offers you with 100s of site templates to choose from. Upload your logo, drag and drop some widgets to best fit your preferences, and add your content. Further, you can customize the look by choosing colour schemes, layouts, and fonts; making the process easier.It provides you with various amazing functionalities like search engine optimization, domain name offerings, e-commerce plugins, web analytics, and much more.

Benefits of Using Website Builders for Businesses

From small to large businesses, a website builder software can be used by any size of organizations.

Here are a few major benefits of using website builder software to create a website for your business:

  1. Reduced cost & time
  2. High quality graphics
  3. Ease of use
  4. No coding skills required
  5. Ample of unique designs
  6. Customizable templates
  7. Easy customer management

Now that you know about various effective benefits of using a website builder, it is time to learn about top 10 website builder software available online that can help you design your own website.

Here is the list of top 10 website builder to create your own website:

  1. Appy Pie Website Builder
  2. Ucraft
  3. Bookmark Website Builder
  4. Strikingly
  5. Maqetta
  6. Weblium
  7. Zoho Sites
  8. PageCloud
  9. Designmodo Startup Framework
  10. Brandcast

1. Appy Pie Website Builder

The no-code website builder, Appy Pie is at the top of the list of best website builders as it is safe & secure, lightweight, and easy to use. You can easily make your website using Appy Pie website builder platform and take your business to new heights. Listed below are some of the pros and cons of the Appy Pie website builder:

Pros

  • Codeless development
  • Lightweight & fast websites
  • Offline capabilities
  • Safe & secure
  • Real time updates
  • Progressive and responsive
  • Low data consumption

Cons

  • Cannot switch between themes
  • Uptime guarantee is not great

2. Ucraft

Ucraft is an easy to use drag and drop website builder. It offers easy-to-use web tools to help businesses promote their brand and its products. It mainly focuses on mobile-friendly design and hassle-free site creation. Listed under are some of the pros and cons of Ucraft:

Pros

  • Easy to use
  • Good template designs
  • Mobile responsive templates
  • Good customer support
  • Good eCommerce app

Cons

  • Limited design customization
  • Not ideal for complex websites

3. Bookmark Website Builder

Bookmark is an AI-powered website builder. Leveraging Aida (AI Design Intelligence), the platform allows to create a unique site in less than 2 minutes. It gives a tour to the user regarding the process of editing content and images. Its features comprise mobile-ready, SEO-ready, video background,and free hosting. Below listed are the pros and cons of Bookmark website builder:

Pros

  • Advanced AIDA assistant creating many site combinations for every business
  • No coding skills needed
  • Quality educative materials on how to work with the system
  • Nice integrated statistics collecting tools
  • Bookmark design agency program

Cons

  • Inconvenient process of creation of personal blocks for single-page websites
  • Small signature fonts in the visual editor

4. Strikingly

Launched in 2012, Strikingly helps you develop mobile optimized site in minutes. It is best fit for entrepreneurs and businesses as they need a good site for online legitimacy in the mobile age. Below mentioned are some of the pros and cons of Strikingly:

Pros

  • Best in class support
  • Ease of use
  • Single page focus
  • Cheap for multiple websites

Cons

  • Limited free version
  • Expensive in case you only want one website

5. Maqetta

Maqetta is an open source technology providing WYSIWYG tooling in the cloud for HTML5. Basically, visual authoring of HTML5 user interfaces. It enables user experience designers to drag & drop assembly of live UI mockups. Here are the some of the pros and cons of Maqetta:

Pros

  • Easily integrated with other software
  • Good platform for beginners
  • Doesn't take longer time to install
  • No interruptions while working
  • Easy to edit

Cons

  • Freezing for a few seconds
  • Vulnerability from external attacks

6. Weblium

Weblium is a website builder driven by AI tools that helps create sites without the involvement of third-parties. It is ideal for those who do not possess any technical knowledge regarding sites creation. Its AI Design Supervisor adjusts your design automatically. Moreover, it offers free hosting, office custom domains, and personal mailboxes. Below listed are some of the pros and cons for the same:

Pros

  • Easy to use
  • Possibility to change the fonts, design of layouts & buttons in single click
  • Plenty of templates & pre-made blocks
  • Intuitive editor to make changes
  • Custom-oriented

Cons

  • Build e-commerce shops or blogs
  • Used for limited goals

7. Zoho Sites

Zoho Sites is a drag & drop website builder wherein you can develop sites with elements and pre-built sections. It helps you customize the feel of your site with the Visual Editor and design with the Style Editor. It allows you to invite colleagues in the creation process of website. Below listed are some of the pros and cons of Zoho Sites:

Pros

  • Easy to use
  • Cut costs for the users
  • Perfect for online sellers
  • Customizable
  • Ready-to-launch sites

Cons

  • Limited features
  • Lack of flexibility
  • No direct access to the administration of a specific site

8. PageCloud

Launched at the end of 2015, PageCloud is a Canada-based website builder. It manages business websites, landing pages, portfolios, and other projects well. If you are not satisfied with the drag and drop editor , you can opt for source code for further manipulation. Listed under the pros and cons of PageCloud:

Pros

  • Beautifully designed templates
  • Huge scope for customization
  • Three people can work at the same time

Cons

  • Templates aren't automatically mobile-responsive
  • Add-ons require setting-up accounts with third-party sites
  • Expensive for those just developing a normal site

9. Designmodo Startup Framework

Designmodo Startup is a Bootstrap builder which helps create websites or prototype projects. It fits in every project requirement owing to the unlimited web elements and predesigned modules & templates. Below listed are the pros and cons of Designmodo startup framework:

Pros

  • Whip up web pages with zero programming skills
  • Easy to use
  • Variety of designs
  • User guide
  • Responsive layout & retina ready

Cons

  • No proper ticketing system
  • No extra functionality

10. Brandcast

Brandcast is a content management software which helps agencies, businesses in the real estate, hospitality, etc more on a centralized platform. Listed under are the pros and cons of Brandcast:

Pros

  • Best support team
  • Ease of use
  • Customer service
  • Integration with Salesforce
  • Scalability

Cons

  • File management can be challenging
  • Site-wide formatting can be tedious
  • Less 'starting' templates

So, that was the list of top 10 website building software that you can use to create your own website. Choose the one that best suits your business requirements and get your website ready in minutes.

