Best Website Builders to Make Your Own Website

In the digital age, it is important to have an online presence to market your business on every social media platform. To sell a brand or represent an organization, you need a website that sets you apart from the competition. A well-organized and responsive website helps you build credibility as a business. Moreover, it costs you less than a designer.

Website building tools have been in use since early 2000s but as the expectations of the users increased, the features of these tools also got advanced. There are many free website builders available online that offer different features & functionalities however, their end goal is the same. Before we move ahead with best website builders for your business in 2021, let's learn about what is a website builder and how it is beneficial for your business.

What is a Website Builder Software?

A website builder helps you create your website like an expert with no experience required. The software offers you with 100s of site templates to choose from. Upload your logo, drag and drop some widgets to best fit your preferences, and add your content. Further, you can customize the look by choosing colour schemes, layouts, and fonts; making the process easier.It provides you with various amazing functionalities like search engine optimization, domain name offerings, e-commerce plugins, web analytics, and much more.

Benefits of Using Website Builders for Businesses

From small to large businesses, a website builder software can be used by any size of organizations.

Here are a few major benefits of using website builder software to create a website for your business:

Reduced cost & time High quality graphics Ease of use No coding skills required Ample of unique designs Customizable templates Easy customer management

Now that you know about various effective benefits of using a website builder, it is time to learn about top 10 website builder software available online that can help you design your own website.

Here is the list of top 10 website builder to create your own website:

1. Appy Pie Website Builder

The no-code website builder, Appy Pie is at the top of the list of best website builders as it is safe & secure, lightweight, and easy to use. You can easily make your website using Appy Pie website builder platform and take your business to new heights. Listed below are some of the pros and cons of the Appy Pie website builder:

Pros

Codeless development

Lightweight & fast websites

Offline capabilities

Safe & secure

Real time updates

Progressive and responsive

Low data consumption

Cons

Cannot switch between themes

Uptime guarantee is not great

2. Ucraft

Ucraft is an easy to use drag and drop website builder. It offers easy-to-use web tools to help businesses promote their brand and its products. It mainly focuses on mobile-friendly design and hassle-free site creation. Listed under are some of the pros and cons of Ucraft:

Pros

Easy to use

Good template designs

Mobile responsive templates

Good customer support

Good eCommerce app

Cons

Limited design customization

Not ideal for complex websites

3. Bookmark Website Builder

Bookmark is an AI-powered website builder. Leveraging Aida (AI Design Intelligence), the platform allows to create a unique site in less than 2 minutes. It gives a tour to the user regarding the process of editing content and images. Its features comprise mobile-ready, SEO-ready, video background,and free hosting. Below listed are the pros and cons of Bookmark website builder:

Pros

Advanced AIDA assistant creating many site combinations for every business

No coding skills needed

Quality educative materials on how to work with the system

Nice integrated statistics collecting tools

Bookmark design agency program

Cons

Inconvenient process of creation of personal blocks for single-page websites

Small signature fonts in the visual editor

4. Strikingly

Launched in 2012, Strikingly helps you develop mobile optimized site in minutes. It is best fit for entrepreneurs and businesses as they need a good site for online legitimacy in the mobile age. Below mentioned are some of the pros and cons of Strikingly:

Pros

Best in class support

Ease of use

Single page focus

Cheap for multiple websites

Cons

Limited free version

Expensive in case you only want one website

5. Maqetta

Maqetta is an open source technology providing WYSIWYG tooling in the cloud for HTML5. Basically, visual authoring of HTML5 user interfaces. It enables user experience designers to drag & drop assembly of live UI mockups. Here are the some of the pros and cons of Maqetta:

Pros

Easily integrated with other software

Good platform for beginners

Doesn't take longer time to install

No interruptions while working

Easy to edit

Cons

Freezing for a few seconds

Vulnerability from external attacks

6. Weblium

Weblium is a website builder driven by AI tools that helps create sites without the involvement of third-parties. It is ideal for those who do not possess any technical knowledge regarding sites creation. Its AI Design Supervisor adjusts your design automatically. Moreover, it offers free hosting, office custom domains, and personal mailboxes. Below listed are some of the pros and cons for the same:

Pros

Easy to use

Possibility to change the fonts, design of layouts & buttons in single click

Plenty of templates & pre-made blocks

Intuitive editor to make changes

Custom-oriented

Cons

Build e-commerce shops or blogs

Used for limited goals

7. Zoho Sites

Zoho Sites is a drag & drop website builder wherein you can develop sites with elements and pre-built sections. It helps you customize the feel of your site with the Visual Editor and design with the Style Editor. It allows you to invite colleagues in the creation process of website. Below listed are some of the pros and cons of Zoho Sites:

Pros

Easy to use

Cut costs for the users

Perfect for online sellers

Customizable

Ready-to-launch sites

Cons

Limited features

Lack of flexibility

No direct access to the administration of a specific site

8. PageCloud

Launched at the end of 2015, PageCloud is a Canada-based website builder. It manages business websites, landing pages, portfolios, and other projects well. If you are not satisfied with the drag and drop editor , you can opt for source code for further manipulation. Listed under the pros and cons of PageCloud:

Pros

Beautifully designed templates

Huge scope for customization

Three people can work at the same time

Cons

Templates aren't automatically mobile-responsive

Add-ons require setting-up accounts with third-party sites

Expensive for those just developing a normal site

9. Designmodo Startup Framework

Designmodo Startup is a Bootstrap builder which helps create websites or prototype projects. It fits in every project requirement owing to the unlimited web elements and predesigned modules & templates. Below listed are the pros and cons of Designmodo startup framework:

Pros

Whip up web pages with zero programming skills

Easy to use

Variety of designs

User guide

Responsive layout & retina ready

Cons

No proper ticketing system

No extra functionality

10. Brandcast

Brandcast is a content management software which helps agencies, businesses in the real estate, hospitality, etc more on a centralized platform. Listed under are the pros and cons of Brandcast:

Pros

Best support team

Ease of use

Customer service

Integration with Salesforce

Scalability

Cons

File management can be challenging

Site-wide formatting can be tedious

Less 'starting' templates

So, that was the list of top 10 website building software that you can use to create your own website. Choose the one that best suits your business requirements and get your website ready in minutes.

