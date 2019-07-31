How To Hire a Node.js Developer

If you are someone who works on server side javascript language, then you would be aware of what node.js is and how can it help you build effective projects. Built to aid developers with developing high-end applications, node.js has inbuilt libraries having the capacity to control thousands of connections in a single machine simultaneously. Now, what exactly do high end rather scalable applications mean is the ability to handle load increase. For instance, if the total users to application leverage, the same should not terminate.

Now, this whole idea seems complex but not when you have the right resource and by the term resource, we mean development head. An efficient developer or a development team is capable of developing all sorts of applications and initiate a transfer between users and the server seamlessly, and build server-side logic along with its other requirements. Impressive right?

But not all are equally proficient. If you are looking to hire a node.js development head for your next project, then you need to assess effectively the skill set of your possible candidature and only after being totally convinced hand over the project.

So, to guide you on the journey to hire dedicated node.js developer, we enlist a few of the crucial elements that you need to consider.

Things to consider before Hiring a Node js Development Company

Outline Your Requirements

Before you move on to assess what skills do the team should have, it is important to draft your needs. Knowing what your project requires is an easy way to map the same to potential candidates. Even if you think of hiring a development company, describing your project and it needs help filter out proposals. Of all the core knowledge of the language it is important that these development teams have:

Knowledge on the methodologies of scrum and agile.

Can write integration testing codes.

Have an in-depth understanding of the used front end technologies

Ability to code complex designs

Experience in GitHub coding

While these are a few of the must-haves, an experience in your own product niche is a plus. Also, on the basis of your project, the team should be well versed in things like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, databases, etc.

Chose The Type Of Hiring

Until now, you would have prepared the blueprint of the development along with laying its budget. Right? So now we need to see which type of developers fall under your thought budget.

Freelancer

In-house

Development Company

Where freelancers are considerably affordable, but finding remote developers aren't easy. And even if you get one, you need to constantly stay connected to keep track of the progress of development. This might be a cumbersome task as communication is a major issue for freelancers. In case you have a piece of the urgent information to be given, prompt communication is more likely a case of doubt.

Next, are the in-house developers. For this, you must have an office with a considerable place to accommodate the same. In case you are a startup or yourself working in a coworking environment, this solution does not fit your expectations.

And lastly, the app development company. It would not be wrong to say that these are one step ahead of the above two. Not only do they guarantee on-time delivery, but also affirm you on delivery of top-notch quality applications. Further having a team of developers, you would get to work with different people having varied knowledge and skill set adding quality to your project. And not to forget, app development companies offer after development support and maintenance.

Work Experience

This is one of the most important aspects which choosing to hire someone. Analyzing the past projects of the development company or the individual developer gives you a clear idea of the ability of the same. If they have had experience in working in a domain similar to yours, the hiring process just turned simpler. However, if not, you can ask them to show their project's, see how it functions and on what technology. Based on this, you can narrow down the potential development head, to find the best

Programming Skills or The Technology Stack

If you are dealing with a standalone developer, make sure you assess his technical skills. In case you aren't aware of the technology, seek help from a technical expert. It is always desirable to conduct technical tests to effectively assess the skills of the developer.

In case you are inclined on the idea of hiring a development company, check their technology stack. See what all technologies do they use while building an application. Also, ask them to show real-time examples of the application of the said technology. This is a better way to analyze the technical potential of the development company.

Skills Apart From Technical Domain

Now whether a team or an individual developer, it is important to have someone who can go beyond the extra mile to give your application an excellent approach. The team of developers must have the skills to think beyond the box while designing and developing the application. Additionally, they need to possess problem-solving skills, so that at any point in time, if you need suggestions on improving your app, they might be of great help. The company must be open to comments and suggestions and be ready to make modifications as desired. Above all, the development head needs to be flexible.

Wrapping Up

Whether a basic application or a top class scalable app, a freelancer or a development agency, the choice of hiring depends on your requirements. Everything relies on what your project is all about and how do you need to build the app. True that finding the right one is a tough task, yet if you follow a planned approach, things would turn easier. You would not only ease the process of hiring but also end up finding the perfect match. All you need to do is be sure about what you need, from where and then see how.

