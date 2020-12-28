Best Facial Recognition Software to Use in 2021

Face recognition is a method of biometric identification through an image, video, or other audiovisual element of an individual’s face. Over the last decade, the global face recognition technology market has grown at an unprecedented rate. The needs caused by the pandemic also changed the dynamics in face recognition technology and accelerated the invention of new tools and solutions. Today, face recognition software is widely used in mobile banking, telemedicine, airports, hotels, and digital marketing. In this article we’re going to look at the biggest market players and provide a list of the best facial recognition software solutions so that you can choose the one that meets your business goals.

Best Face Recognition Software Providers: Our Top 9

1. FaceFirst

FaceFirst is a facial recognition software platform designed to be scalable, fast, and accurate while maintaining the highest levels of security and privacy. FaceFirst provides surveillance, access control, mobile face recognition, and biometric data. The key features of FaceFirst include:

Emotion recognition

Age recognition

Voice recognition

Behaviour analysis

Gender recognition

2. SenseTime

This solution establishes a list of authorized drivers to facilitate enterprises’ automated management of employees and customers alike, lowering operational risk. Going beyond facial recognition, it also provides a customized driving experience through automatic seat adjustment, air conditioning set up, and multimedia system activation.

SenseTime key features:

2D and 3D liveness detection

Face matching and facial effects

Gesture recognition

Background segmentation

3. CompreFace

CompreFace is a new and promising face recognition solution that can be easily integrated into any system without prior machine learning skills. It can be used to track the productivity of employees, control access to sensitive data and secure environments, and immediately identify visitors to give them top-notch customer service. CompreFace has made our list of best facial recognition software solutions for several reasons:

It is open source and totally free

The service can be set up and used without being an ML expert

CompreFace uses one of the most popular face recognition methods with high accuracy

The solution features a UI panel with roles for access control

It starts quickly with one docker command

4. Trueface

Trueface is a face recognition company that applies advanced computer vision technology to camera footage and images to enable businesses to make immediate decisions based on identified patterns. Trueface has developed a suite of SDKs and a dockerized container solution that harness the powers of machine learning and artificial intelligence to transform your camera data into actionable intelligence.

Trueface key features:

Face extraction and landmark detection

Head pose estimation

High precision modules for maximum accuracy

Ability to operate completely offline

5. Clarifai

Clarifai is a leader in artificial intelligence solutions, helping businesses and developers solve real-world problems with machine learning tools. It offers two powerful ways to integrate AI — Clarifai API and the portal. The face detection system returns probability scores based on the likelihood that the image contains human faces and coordinates locations of where those faces appear with a bounding box.

Clarifai core features:

Ethnicity recognition

Gender recognition

Layered security

6. Amazon Rekognition

Amazon Rekognition makes it easy to add image and video analysis to your applications. You just provide an image or video to the Rekognition API, and the service can identify objects, people, text, scenes, and activities. Amazon Rekognition also provides highly accurate facial analysis and facial recognition. You can detect, analyze, and compare faces for a wide variety of use cases, including user verification, cataloging, people counting, and public safety. With Amazon Rekognition you can get information about:

Facial landmarks, such as the position of eyes

Detected emotions

Age and gender

Pose

7. Kairos

Kairos has launched the Kairos Video Analytics Camera and Dashboard to help businesses get more customer data insights through customer identity and emotion detection. The Kairos Camera divides live videos into individual images and leverages facial recognition technology to collect customer identities. To ensure companies deliver a personalized experience to their customers, the device collects data about:

Age and gender

Time and customer status

Emotions

8. Face X

FaceX provides a platform for firms to easily implement Facial Recognition into their applications. Its versatility enables developers to integrate high accuracy face recognition APIs and SDKs with only a few lines of code.

The main advantages of Face X are:

High accuracy and better gender profiling

Spoof detection

Face tracking (useful if you need to monitor and track movements after detection)

No racial discrimination

Low cost

9. Paravision

Paravision is the world's most advanced face recognition platforms, trained on an ever-expanding private global dataset of over 12 billion photos and videos. The software provides a comprehensive toolset for developing advanced face recognition solutions including face detection, face verification, face identification, and real-time streaming video.

Paravision’s key features include:

Face clustering

Spoof detection

Age estimation and gender detection

Phenotype detection

Emotion detection

Behavior recognition capabilities

What is the best face recognition software available on the market today? Making a strategic decision about what face recognition software to choose is not an easy thing. Each one includes unique features that suit specific business needs. But regardless of whether you’re a small start-up or a large-scale enterprise, face recognition technology can be the next step in improving your business efficiency.

