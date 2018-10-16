Best Anonymous Browsers For Private Web Browsing

The anonymity on the Internet has been drastically reduced with the appearance of Social Networks and and the public domain sites that asks for the personal information. And popular conventional search engines such as Google and Yahoo, stores users geographical location to display the results. And there are browsers which stores users information in so many ways. In this post we are discussing the best Anonymous browsers that you can use for private web browsing.

The Tor software protects you by bouncing your communications around a distributed network of relays run by volunteers all around the world: it prevents somebody watching your Internet connection from learning what sites you visit, it prevents the sites you visit from learning your physical location, and it lets you access sites which are blocked.

Tor Browser lets you use Tor on Microsoft Windows, Apple MacOS, or GNU/Linux without needing to install any software. It can run off a USB flash drive, comes with a pre-configured web browser to protect your anonymity, and is self-contained (portable).

Another great advantage is its configuration; can configure it is so simple that anyone who accesses the web frequently should have it installed and ready to use it at any time.

When the download has been completed; start using it lasts less than a minute. The operation of Tor is similar to 99% of traditional browsers with one exception: it does not allow using Flash. Its only disadvantage is that it significantly slows the speed of our connection.

Based on the protection of the user’s identity and privacy, “Epic” is a web browser based on Chrome or Chromium (unlike Tor that is based on FireFox), even its appearance is very similar to that of Chrome’s incognito window option., that is responsible for establishing communication through the Internet with the safest and most private connection possible.

It’s the world’s only private and secure web browser blocks ads, trackers, fingerprinting, cryptomining, ultrasound signaling and more. Stop 600+ tracking attempts in an average browsing session. Turn on network privacy with our free VPN (servers in 8 countries).

Its main characteristics are the following:

It does not generate error reports.

It has eliminated the time and date record of the moment of installation.

Impossible to track the URLs visited.

The option of automatic translation is not available.

There are no automatic updates.

Since there is no record of the URLs, there are no suggestions in the address bar.

Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience — while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.

Much more than a browser, Brave is a new way of thinking about how the web works. Brave is open source, and built by a team of privacy focused, performance oriented pioneers of the web, founded by the inventor of Javascript and co-founder of Mozilla.

Available in the PlayStore to be downloaded as an App to be used on the Android platform, for free, fast and easy. It has a built-in Adblock that blocks the appearance of undesirable pop-up windows and tabs. It also optimizes the use of mobile data and saves battery life.

The code is based on Chromium, requires Android 4.1 and later versions and current version: 1.0.59. It has more than 10,000,000 downloads. It was announced in January 2016 and its last update was made on September 26 of the current year 2018.

SRWare Iron is a free web browser, and an implementation of Chromium by SRWare of Germany. It primarily aims to eliminate usage tracking and other privacy-compromising functionality that the Google Chrome browser includes.

Called the “The Browser of the Future”, this important browser has managed to gain respect in the world of identity protection, based on Google Chrome and it is available for free for Windows, Mac OS X and Linux. It guarantees the level of privacy and security when surfing the Web. The features that make it more secure and private than other browsers are:

Does not generate a program installation ID.

It does not track any download or installation of the browser.

Does not offer updates in the background such as Google Chrome.

Among its options, it includes a customizable user agent.

Comodo IceDragon is a fast and versatile Internet browser based on Mozilla Firefox which features several security, performance and feature enhancements over the core build. Fully compatible with Firefox plug-ins and extensions, IceDragon combines the freedom and functionality of Firefox with the unparalleled security and privacy of Comodo.

It has been developed by the security company “Comodo”, the aforementioned company can also offer free security products, such as Comodo Antivirus, Comodo Internet Security or Comodo Firewall. This new version of the browser, which is based on Firefox 16.0.1, includes as a remarkable novelty a portable version, as well as the Spanish language among the many available at the time of configuration. Get all the details and news of Comodo IceDragon below.

It is compatible with Windows Vista, Windows 7 and even Windows XP, it offers us additional security with respect to Firefox. In addition, IceDragon is fully compatible with Firefox add-ons and plugins, so if a new add-on is available for Firefox, without any problem we can also install it to ICE Dragon. A very frequent question is the following: What is the difference between Comodo Dragon and Comodo IceDragon? While Comodo Dragon is a browser based on Chromium, while IceDragon is based on the Firefox engine.