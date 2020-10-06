Benefits of Using IoT and AI Together

The combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) has revolutionized the operations of various industries and businesses. IoT coupled with AI is used to make intellectual machines that imitate smart actions and supports in decision making with minimal human intervention. Used together, these two potent technologies enable enterprises to attain true digital transformation.

The Exact Role of AI in IoT

In IoT, sensors are embedded into devices that facilitate data streams via internet connectivity. The actions followed by IoT devices rely on the penultimate analysis where AI plays a vital role.

IoT serves data while AI has the worth to unchain responses, contributing both resourcefulness and perspective to initiate intelligent actions. Various businesses can make productive decisions using sensor data analysis performed with AI. AI-Enabled IoT also guarantees the security of

confidential data.

This post covers the benefits of using IoT and AI together along with some real examples.

some real examples.

Benefits of Using AI Implanted IoT

AI and IoT combination provides numerous benefits for enterprises and customers. These include practical involvement, personalized experience, and smart automation, etc. The major benefits of using AI and IoT together are:

1. Improving Operational Efficiency

AI in IoT examines the continuous streams of data and spots the patterns reliable on straightforward gauges. Moreover, machine learning (ML) that is a part of AI can forecast the operational circumstances and identify the parameters to be tailored to guarantee perfect results.

Smart IoT also presents insights into the unnecessary and prolonged processes with which you can redefine some tasks to boost operational efficiency. For instance, Google implements the power of AI into IoT to minimize its data hub cooling expenses.

If any vital element of the supply chain fails, it can take more time to detect it manually. AI and IoT can mark the deficiencies and suggest the finest practices to modify the process.

2. Superior Risk Management

These two technologies together enable businesses to realize and forecast a wide variety of risk factors that can be alerted by the automated prompt response. This prevents any unwanted financial loss and also eliminates cyber threats. The data gathered from linked wearable devices can also be analyzed by AI to guarantee the safety of employees.

3. Augment IoT Scalability

IoT networks generally comprise of low-end sensors generating continuous streams of data. Accompanied by AI, the IoT system inspects and compiles the data from one appliance before passing it to other appliances. This minimizes the bulky data to a versatile level and allows connection among numerous IoT devices i.e. scalability.

4. Eliminates Unexpected Expenses

An unexpected equipment breakdown while manufacturing leads to expensive and unexpected downtime.

AI-embedded IoT offers predictive maintenance that helps in forecasting the equipment damages in advance and properly plan maintenance procedures. This results in enhancing equipment accessibility and uptime.

IT companies also prefer to cut their operational costs. For instance, AI implanted IoT can rapidly gather and analyze data to conclude about the parts of procedures that are too costly to maintain.

Realistic Examples of AI and IoT Combination:

(A) Robots in Manufacturing

The novel technologies like deep learning, robots, etc. have already been used in the manufacturing process by various industries. The use of robots in industries has become smarter with the help of implanted sensors that speed up data transmission. Robots learn from new data and improve their efficiency with the experience that saves manufacturing time and cost.

(B) Self-driving cars

Self-driving cars are one of the finest examples of IoT and AI technology combinations. Empowered with AI, these cars guess the actions of

pedestrians in diverse situations. Such cars can find out road conditions, most favorable speed, driving environment, and become sharp with every journey.

(C) Trade Analytics

Trade analytics, specifically retail, comprises of several data points from sensors and cameras to notice consumer’s movement. This retail

analytics also provides a prediction of the checkout time of customers. This intelligent system also suggests changing staffing levels to minimize checkout time and increase revenue.

(D) Clever Thermostat Solution

An intelligent thermostat solution is also possible with AI-powered IoT. The smartphone assimilation checks and controls the temperature according to the work timetable and movement of users. The resulting temperature is as per user convenience that also enhances user experience.

