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Beneath the Cone

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byAstounding Stories@astoundingstories

Dare to dream. Dare to go where no other has gone before.

April 11th, 2026
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Dare to dream. Dare to go where no other has gone before.

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tech-stories#the-cone-story-summary#astounding-stories-april-2004#industrial-revenge#murder-fiction-analysis#industrial-era-thriller#cone-furnace-symbolism#classic-sci-fi#project-gutenberg

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