"Being Kind is a Superpower," says Indie Writer, Hacker, Bethan Vincent

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
Bethan Vincent from the UK generally introduces herself as a marketer, but - as time goes by - feels like that’s really only part of the story. Alongside supporting companies with their marketing efforts, Bethan also runs her own podcast about resilience - The Brave, dip her toes into creating my own products and platforms, and has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Technology Award Category.
🚀 This Year's Noonies were made possible by: Sustany Capital, .TECH Domains, Grant for the Web, Skillsoft, Flipside Crypto, Udacity, and Beyondskills!
There are over $10K+ & 3K+ Yrs Domain Registration Up for Grabs.
Indie Hacker Writer of the Year.
I'm a writer, maker and marketer based in York, UK. In my day job, I'm a senior marketer at a UK technology company.
Outside of work I like to create!
I run a podcast called The Brave and am often found working on various side projects with varying degrees of success.
I'm working on a couple of projects at the moment, including continuing my podcast, newsletter and building a DTC sustainable e-commerce brand.
Getting back to work on a few things that have been on hold due to the pandemic!
How to ensure I keep on learning and stay curious about the world. It's all too easy to get bogged down with mundane things.
Trust the process.
Not too much in all honesty, apart from staying inside a lot more! I think it's forced me to re-evaluate what I'm passionate about and where I want to spend my time, which will have a big impact on what I build.
Low-code.
Being kind is a superpower.
Dark Sky, Twitter and Audible.
How to build a good looking Shopify site!
With gratitude to Hacker Noon's 2020 Noonies Partners: Sustany Capital, .TECH Domains, Grant for the Web, Skillsoft, Flipside Crypto, Udacity, and Beyondskills!
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.