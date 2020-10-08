"Being Kind is a Superpower," says Indie Writer, Hacker, Bethan Vincent

@ noonies Noonies The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.

Bethan Vincent from the UK generally introduces herself as a marketer, but - as time goes by - feels like that’s really only part of the story. Alongside supporting companies with their marketing efforts, Bethan also runs her own podcast about resilience - The Brave, dip her toes into creating my own products and platforms, and has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Technology Award Category.

🚀 This Year's Noonies were made possible by: Sustany Capital, .TECH Domains, Grant for the Web, Skillsoft, Flipside Crypto, Udacity, and Beyondskills!

There are over $10K+ & 3K+ Yrs Domain Registration Up for Grabs.

VOTE TODAY! 🚀

1. Bethan, which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Indie Hacker Writer of the Year.

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm a writer, maker and marketer based in York, UK. In my day job, I'm a senior marketer at a UK technology company.

Outside of work I like to create!

I run a podcast called The Brave and am often found working on various side projects with varying degrees of success.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I'm working on a couple of projects at the moment, including continuing my podcast, newsletter and building a DTC sustainable e-commerce brand.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

Getting back to work on a few things that have been on hold due to the pandemic!

5. What are you worried about right now?

How to ensure I keep on learning and stay curious about the world. It's all too easy to get bogged down with mundane things.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Trust the process.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Not too much in all honesty, apart from staying inside a lot more! I think it's forced me to re-evaluate what I'm passionate about and where I want to spend my time, which will have a big impact on what I build.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Low-code.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Being kind is a superpower.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Dark Sky, Twitter and Audible.

11. What are you currently learning?

How to build a good looking Shopify site!

Tags