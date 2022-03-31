Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
Vetter adVetter Skylabs Pre-sale Starts 21 Aug!
Behind the Scenes of Publishing Startups and Noonies Winners by@startups

Behind the Scenes of Publishing Startups and Noonies Winners

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
Members of the HackerNoon team -- located in different parts of the world-- worked in unison to deliver over a thousand individualized awards to our internet family for Valentine's Day. Below is what it looks like in the final few moments (hours) before a remote team finalizes two large internet campaigns. This part of the initiative consisted of our developers deploying scripts to create individual awards and tech pages, updating the messaging on the websites, our designer making any final tweaks if needed, properly compiling/auditing email lists and CSVs, and making sure marketing copy for emails and blog posts reflected any and all final changes. It further included a last-minute audit, to make sure thousands of newly created worked as intended. Plus somehow it seems Linh managed to get a meeting in between there. Shook. The below thread has been edited to a more reader-friendly size, initially, we had about 103 replies.
image
Startups HackerNoon profile picture

@startups
Startups

"Whether you think you can, or think you can't--you're right." - Henry Ford

twitter social iconyoutube social iconfacebook social icongithub social iconlinkedin social iconinstagram social icon

This Slogging thread by Storm, Utsav Jaiswal, Linh, Ellen, Beni, Hang, Marcos Fabian, and David occurred in HackerNoon's official #noonies-awards channel, and has been edited for readability.

Members of the HackerNoon team -- located in different parts of the world-- worked in unison to deliver over a thousand individualized awards to our internet family for Valentine's Day.

Below is what it looks like in the final few moments (hours) before a remote team finalizes two large internet campaigns.

This part of the initiative consisted of our developers deploying scripts to create individual awards and tech pages, updating the messaging on the websites, our designer making any final tweaks if needed, properly compiling/auditing email lists and CSVs, and making sure marketing copy for emails and blog posts reflected any and all final changes.

It further included a last-minute audit, to make sure thousands of newly created links worked as intended.

Plus, somehow it seems Linh managed to get a meeting in, in between there. Shook.

The below thread has been edited to a more reader-friendly size, initially, we had about 103 replies.

StormFeb 14, 2022, 6:04 PM

@Ellen @Linh, When should we display the winners on Noonies & startups?

Utsav JaiswalFeb 14, 2022, 6:07 PM

Storm, did you mean.......

StormFeb 14, 2022, 6:08 PM
image

2
😂 1
LinhFeb 14, 2022, 6:10 PM

Hahaha let's do it now!!

:fireball: 1
LinhFeb 14, 2022, 6:11 PM

Just got out of meeting- ready to send emails as soon as Beni image award pr is pushed.

EllenFeb 14, 2022, 7:23 PM

Ideally on the 14th. Valentine's Day. Today pretty much.

LinhFeb 14, 2022, 7:24 PM

Looks like SOTY is done, and @Beni just finished with the cheater messaging on Noonies.

LinhFeb 14, 2022, 7:25 PM

@Storm here’s the sheet of compromised awards from Ellen and i approve the messaging on there lol (in case u need it) [Internal Link]

BeniFeb 14, 2022, 7:32 PM

OKAY I think we are good now. @Storm @richard-kubina the Noonies branch and the Next Green branches for awards should be ready just need y'alls' review!

:pleading_face: 1
👍 1
StormFeb 14, 2022, 7:34 PM

Yep - we’re deployed on both 🚀

:savage-joy: 1
🎉 2
EllenFeb 14, 2022, 7:36 PM

Damn y'all, looking good!

LinhFeb 14, 2022, 7:36 PM

Niceeee

LinhFeb 14, 2022, 7:36 PM

How are the images looking then @Beni?

BeniFeb 14, 2022, 7:38 PM

Which images?

:savage-joy: 1
💚 1
LinhFeb 14, 2022, 7:39 PM

IMAGES LINKS LOL

LinhFeb 14, 2022, 7:40 PM

Award images lol

EllenFeb 14, 2022, 7:40 PM

I'm laughing out loud

LinhFeb 14, 2022, 7:40 PM

hehe

BeniFeb 14, 2022, 7:40 PM

[internal link]

BeniFeb 14, 2022, 7:40 PM

These ones?

LinhFeb 14, 2022, 7:41 PM

Niceeee, can you and @Ellen spot check 10 random ones here: column L pls [internal link]

image
LinhFeb 14, 2022, 7:41 PM

Tab: SendGrid winners.

LinhFeb 14, 2022, 7:41 PM

If they all work, I'll send emails right away!

BeniFeb 14, 2022, 7:41 PM

Also if we want to check these [Internal Link]

LinhFeb 14, 2022, 7:42 PM

Yup - column J here pls: [Internal Link]

image
LinhFeb 14, 2022, 7:43 PM

No need to check everyone, pls check at least 10, each of you @Ellen @Beni and whoever else - @Hang, are you available?

HangFeb 14, 2022, 7:45 PM

I'm checking first 10!

🙏 1
LinhFeb 14, 2022, 7:46 PM

Both sheets pls (Startups + Noonies)

HangFeb 14, 2022, 7:48 PM

On it!

EllenFeb 14, 2022, 7:48 PM

I think @Hang is on it, I'm reviewing blogs, let me know where you leave off.

EllenFeb 14, 2022, 7:48 PM

But also, amaze

HangFeb 14, 2022, 7:49 PM

@Ellen yes I checked the first 10 for Noonies, no problems detected 🙂

💚 1
LinhFeb 14, 2022, 7:49 PM

Ellen I got TCNP for the blog post down to Europe already.

LinhFeb 14, 2022, 7:50 PM

Found our first problem with this one [internal link]

EllenFeb 14, 2022, 7:50 PM

Oh wow, ok I'll just check from 10-30

BeniFeb 14, 2022, 7:51 PM

Looks like the tech page is missing but the award link still works.

LinhFeb 14, 2022, 7:51 PM

Nice lol

BeniFeb 14, 2022, 7:51 PM

I'll look into it.

EllenFeb 14, 2022, 7:55 PM

Honestly, y'all this is pretty incredible.

EllenFeb 14, 2022, 7:55 PM

I'm shook.

LinhFeb 14, 2022, 7:55 PM

1
EllenFeb 14, 2022, 8:06 PM

Are you editing the blog post right now @Linh? Because I'll wait till you're done so it won't save my edits over yours. I'll review the other ones I wanted to get out today then.

💚 1
LinhFeb 14, 2022, 8:12 PM

OMG I’M DONE CHECKING STARTUPS. FOUND 2 ERRORS ONLY. THIS IS INCREDIBLE. YOU GUYS ROCK! @MarcosFabian @Beni - SENDING THE EMAIL NOW.

DavidFeb 14, 2022, 8:20 PM

/images/ is alive!

:fireball: 1
Marcos FabianFeb 14, 2022, 8:21 PM

Linh

image
LinhFeb 14, 2022, 8:21 PM

I'm still a lil scared so I'm uploading the most updated data one more time just in case.

😂 1
:excited: 1
:savage-joy: 1
LinhFeb 14, 2022, 8:21 PM

Don't worry, it will get done lol

DavidFeb 14, 2022, 8:23 PM
[Word]
LinhFeb 14, 2022, 8:28 PM

NOONIES: I FOUND NO ERROR. WOWIE. DAMN. OK SENDING THAT ONE FIRST.

EllenFeb 14, 2022, 8:31 PM

"Don't worry" hahaha imagine.

:savage-joy: 2

The intro was written by Ellen Stevens. Thank you to everyone for their hard work!

react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money

Slogging: Slack Blogging App

L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!