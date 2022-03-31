Behind the Scenes of Publishing Startups and Noonies Winners

0 Members of the HackerNoon team -- located in different parts of the world-- worked in unison to deliver over a thousand individualized awards to our internet family for Valentine's Day. Below is what it looks like in the final few moments (hours) before a remote team finalizes two large internet campaigns. This part of the initiative consisted of our developers deploying scripts to create individual awards and tech pages, updating the messaging on the websites, our designer making any final tweaks if needed, properly compiling/auditing email lists and CSVs, and making sure marketing copy for emails and blog posts reflected any and all final changes. It further included a last-minute audit, to make sure thousands of newly created worked as intended. Plus somehow it seems Linh managed to get a meeting in between there. Shook. The below thread has been edited to a more reader-friendly size, initially, we had about 103 replies.

This Slogging thread by Storm, Utsav Jaiswal, Linh, Ellen, Beni, Hang, Marcos Fabian, and David occurred in HackerNoon's official #noonies-awards channel, and has been edited for readability.

@Ellen @Linh, When should we display the winners on Noonies & startups?

Storm, did you mean.......

Hahaha let's do it now!!

Just got out of meeting- ready to send emails as soon as Beni image award pr is pushed.

Ideally on the 14th. Valentine's Day. Today pretty much.

Looks like SOTY is done, and @Beni just finished with the cheater messaging on Noonies.

OKAY I think we are good now. @Storm @richard-kubina the Noonies branch and the Next Green branches for awards should be ready just need y'alls' review!

Yep - we’re deployed on both 🚀

Damn y'all, looking good!

Niceeee

How are the images looking then @Beni?

Which images?

IMAGES LINKS LOL

Award images lol

I'm laughing out loud

hehe

These ones?

Niceeee, can you and @Ellen spot check 10 random ones here: column L pls [internal link]

Tab: SendGrid winners.

If they all work, I'll send emails right away!

No need to check everyone, pls check at least 10, each of you @Ellen @Beni and whoever else - @Hang, are you available?

I'm checking first 10!

Both sheets pls (Startups + Noonies)

On it!

I think @Hang is on it, I'm reviewing blogs, let me know where you leave off.

But also, amaze

@Ellen yes I checked the first 10 for Noonies, no problems detected 🙂

Ellen I got TCNP for the blog post down to Europe already.

Oh wow, ok I'll just check from 10-30

Looks like the tech page is missing but the award link still works.

Nice lol

I'll look into it.

Honestly, y'all this is pretty incredible.

I'm shook.

❤

Are you editing the blog post right now @Linh? Because I'll wait till you're done so it won't save my edits over yours. I'll review the other ones I wanted to get out today then.

OMG I’M DONE CHECKING STARTUPS. FOUND 2 ERRORS ONLY. THIS IS INCREDIBLE. YOU GUYS ROCK! @MarcosFabian @Beni - SENDING THE EMAIL NOW.

/images/ is alive!

Linh

I'm still a lil scared so I'm uploading the most updated data one more time just in case.

Don't worry, it will get done lol

NOONIES: I FOUND NO ERROR. WOWIE. DAMN. OK SENDING THAT ONE FIRST.

"Don't worry" hahaha imagine.

The intro was written by Ellen Stevens. Thank you to everyone for their hard work!

