Behind the Scenes of an OCR Receipt and Invoice API Engine
The true crux of a modern OCR receipt engine is its ability to convert syntactical data into semantic information. This function is more affiliated with **NLP** (Natural Language Processing). NLP is the field in Machine Learning that allows computers to digest and understand written and spoken texts. We take advantage of this healthy competition in the capitalist market and select the best computer vision OCR solutions.
Automatic receipt transcription that doesn’t suck.