Beginner Python Projects: How to Build an Acronym Generator

@ mindninjax Rishabh Singh LIVE + LOVE + CODE!

Hey everyone, today we are going to create a simple Acronym Generator using Python.

How Do Acronym Generators work?

So basically an Acronym Generator will take a String as an input and it will return the initials of all the words in the String.

Let’s Code

To get started, we need a phrase from the user. We can do that using the input() method.

user_input = input( "Enter a phrase: " )

We have stored the user input in a user_input variable.

Now we must ignore words like ‘of’ from the user input as most of the time, ‘of’ is not considered for acronyms.

Also, we need to separate each word and store it individually in a form of a list so that we can easily iterate through it.

phrase = (user_input.replace( 'of' , '' )).split()

Here in user_input.replace('of', '') we are using .replace() function to ignore 'of' from the input, if any.

And then we are using .split() function to break down the string into individual words and store them as a list in phrase variable.

We are almost done!

We need an empty string variable to store our acronym. Let’s quickly create one…

acronym = ""

Now let’s create a for loop which will iterate through the phrase variable.

for i in phrase: acronym = acronym + word[ 0 ].upper()

Here in acronym = acronym + word[0], we are slicing off the first letter of words stored in phrase using slicing operator and adding it to our acronym variable.

We are also using .upper() function to capitalize on the acronyms.

Finally, just add a print statement which will print out the acronym on the console.

print( f'Acronym of {user_input} is {a} ' )

Awesome now let’s try running our code with different inputs.

Enter a phrase: machine learning Acronym of machine learning is ML

Enter a phrase: artificial intelligence Acronym of artificial intelligence is AI

Enter a phrase: federal bureau of investigation Acronym of federal bureau of investigation is FBI

Source Code

You can find the complete source code of this project here — mindninjaX/Python-Projects-for-Beginners

