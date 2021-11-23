Before You Start Learning to Code, Read This.

705 reads

Software development is hard. You will struggle with concepts that aren't immediately clear to you. And you will need to do a lot of learning on your own. The hard part is forcing yourself to take a step back and stop yourself from diving head first in trying to find solutions. It can get really hard when you are alone. If you don't take a structured approach with consistency and don't utilize your peers and community, it can get hard to process, to learn, and to grow. It's a doers world, people who do it are the ones successful.