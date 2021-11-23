Search icon
Before You Start Learning to Code, Read This. by@zaidq

Before You Start Learning to Code, Read This.

Software development is hard. You will struggle with concepts that aren't immediately clear to you. And you will need to do a lot of learning on your own. The hard part is forcing yourself to take a step back and stop yourself from diving head first in trying to find solutions. It can get really hard when you are alone. If you don't take a structured approach with consistency and don't utilize your peers and community, it can get hard to process, to learn, and to grow. It's a doers world, people who do it are the ones successful.
Zaid Qureshi Hacker Noon profile picture

@zaidq
Zaid Qureshi

My name means growth or to make progress, so that's what I'm into. Currently building learnly. Employed by Amazon.

