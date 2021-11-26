How I Hacked My Schedule for Self Improvement
If you have ever read a self-improvement article, a success story about starting a business, or an article about top reasons to be an entrepreneur, this may provide inspiration for hacking your schedule. The most important takeaway I have learned this year is that growth comes from pushing yourself. It is not enough to just want to grow. You have to consciously push yourself daily to grow beyond your current limits. It all comes down to consistency.
My name means growth or to make progress, so that's what I'm into. Currently building learnly. Employed by Amazon.