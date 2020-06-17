Basic Tips : Learning About TikTok

TikTok is the short-term video sharing platform and also the fastest growing community in the world. It allows the users to make short content unique videos with filters, music, and other features.

Sometimes it would be joyful, and sometimes it would be cringe, but sure you will get addicted to it.

TikTok is seen as filling the space of unfavoured People's faces, but there is much more than that. TikTok provides the best platform for users to express their skills and talents in a creative way.

Many people don't know about the features of TikTok and lots of post videos without content and waste their time. Let's take a look at what TikTok is.

What is TikTok?

TikTok is an Android and iOS app that can primarily be used for creating, posting, and sharing short term videos. It was first launched in China as Douyin in late 2016. In the year 2017, ByteDance launched the app for markets outside China. Douyin and TikTok use the same software but maintain separate network databases because of censorship restrictions in China. Now, TikTok is available all across the globe in Google play store and App store.

Many of them are wondering why TikTok appears oddly when it is similar to musical.ly. And there is a great reason why. In late 2017, Musical.ly was purchased by TikTok's parent company. As a result of uniting, TikTok targeted the US's teenage market, which previously belonged to musical.ly.

TikTok's primary mission is "to capture the talents and skills of the people worldwide, gain knowledge and precious moments directly from the mobile phone. TikTok makes everyone as a creator to share their skilled factors and expressions through their short term videos." So, TikTok fights with Google, Facebook, and Instagram, which has the backup of Google and Facebook.

TikTok is an entertaining platform more than a lifestyle platform that makes them stand out among the heavy competition. And also, the next factor is that anyone can become a content creator because of the app's simplicity to use. It's the top reason to reach out to the world.

Now, you understand what TikTok is, let's dive into the easy statistics of TikTok at current and why it is useful for marketers.

How many users does TikTok have?

TikTok launched in late 2016, and it has spread widely in the two years since its launch. It has 850 million active users till now and stands in 9th position in social media networks. TikTok stands ahead of LinkedIn, Snapchat, etc.

It's a fact that 155 million active users every day are from China. They mostly use the network Douyin which is the Chinese version app. Many Asian countries mostly welcome TikTok. Did you know this fact? It takes six years for Instagram to achieve the same amount of followers that TikTok gained in just three years. And for Facebook, it took nearly four years to hit the active users.

How many downloads does TikTok have?

TikTok has crowned the most downloaded app in recent years; it has one billion downloads in the App store and 1.5 billion downloads in Google Play store in the single year 2019. TikTok reached their one billion followers in Feb2019, and within eight months, it gained half-billion more followers quickly. The latest statistics of TikTok have delivered the fact that the app was downloaded 615 million times from Jan to Nov 2019. It makes a six percent increase than the previous year and clearly shows it crossed the acquired followers in 2018.

If growth strategies hold standard, then the app will likely be the best non-gaming app of 2019, behind WhatsApp with 707.4 million and Facebook messenger with 636.2 million installs, respectively. Also, it will rank ahead of Facebook and Instagram easily in terms of social media giants.

An interesting fact is that TikTok is the only app not owned by Facebook. Another effect of TikTok to grow its popularity is that since it launched in late 2016, TikTok has been ranked in 7th position of the top ten most downloaded apps ahead of Twitter and YouTube.

It conquers teens of the world:

TikTok has hit the best when it comes to youngsters in the world. Forty-five percent of TikTok active users aged between 16 and 24. TikTok becomes the top reach among teenagers, but some adults never heard the news about it, and it's mainly because of design. TikTok has designed the app for the under 18 aged audience, and their main target was the teenagers. So, we can say that TikTok understands the youngsters better than the other social media networks.

Though they selected under 18 as their audience, they quickly knew the habits and preferences for what they expected. It allows all the followers as creators as they can do videos on dancing, singing, lip-syncing, etc. It helps teenagers to bring out their creativity through TikTok. In the high competition of teenagers to qualify them out on TikTok, they tend to buy real TikTok likes which helps to overtake competitor’s videos on TikTok network.

TikTok usages by Country:

The download boost came from Asia more for TikTok, especially in India. In the year 2019 alone, India brings out 277 million downloads, which acquires nearly half of the total downloads in that entire year. And also, it is 60% downloads from India overall. That is, six out of every ten downloads of TikTok are from India.

India was followed by China with 46 million downloads and the United States with 38 million downloads, respectively, in 2019.

From the total downloads of the TikTok app, 467 million downloads came from India, which is 31 percent, and 174 million downloads are from China. Both the countries made the TikTok app to reach nearly 40 percent of the total downloads. Following this, the United States gave their 8.3 percent full downloads, which are 124 million downloads to the TikTok app.

TikTok app usage is widespread in south Asia, and this platform is very adaptive. It supports 15 Indian languages, and through an education program launch event, TikTok is marketing itself.

How Many Countries Is TikTok Accessible In?

TikTok app is available in 155 countries and also available in 75 languages. It covers the vast population. An interesting factor in gathering is how TikTok has got a broad audience in a short span. Most western TikTok's audience used Musical.ly, and most eastern TikTok's viewers have used a similar app called Douyin.

TikTok has more followers in India and mainly from South India. In India, there are 20 million active users at present.

Conclusion:

In this article, the last words, it's simple to say that TikTok is more natural to attract an audience than any other social media apps. And also, it is fighting against top platforms from social media to shine uniquely. It is the leading platform for creators.

