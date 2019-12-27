Learn Linux Command by Playing Bandit Wargame [Level 12 → Level 13]
Learn linux command by playing Bandit
wargame. The Bandit wargame is aimed at absolute beginners. It will teach the basics needed to be able to play other wargames. Below is the solution of Level 12 → Level 13.
In this post we will learn about various compression techniques and
how to decompress file. We will learn how to convert binary to hex file
and vice-versa.
Level Goal
The password for the next level is stored in the file data.txt, which is a hexdump of a file that has been repeatedly compressed. For this level it may be useful to create a directory under /tmp in which you can work using mkdir. For example: mkdir /tmp/myname123. Then copy the datafile using cp, and rename it using mv (read the manpages!)
Commands you may need to solve this level
grep, sort, uniq, strings, base64, tr, tar, gzip, bzip2, xxd, mkdir, cp, mv, file
Solution :
Command to connect remote host :
ssh bandit12@bandit.labs.overthewire.org -p 2220
password is
5Te8Y4drgCRfCx8ugdwuEX8KFC6k2EUu
As mentioned in question make a new directory in /tmp and rename the file.
xxd
program is used to make a hexdump or to do the reverse. Option
-r
convert hexdump into the binary. File
myfile.txt
is a hexdump and convert it into a binary file
myfile1.bin
using command
xxd -r myfile.txt > myfile1.bin
Using command
file myfile1.bin
, we found that
myfile1.bin
is a gzip compressed data
.
zcat
is a program supplied with
gzip
and is used to decompress gzip compressed files
.
zcat myfile1.bin > myfile2
Again using
file
command on
myfile2
, we found that it is bzip2 compressed data
.
bzcat
program is supplied with
bzip2
and is used to decompress bzip2 compressed files
.
myfile3
is gzip compressed file
so use
zcat
program to decompress it in
myfile4
.
myfile4
is a POSIX tar archive.
tar
program is used for archiving file and options
x
is used to extract an archive,
f
is used to specify name of the tar archive and
v
is used for more detailed listing.
This command outputs file
data5.bin
which is again a tar archive
. Again use
tar
program on
data5.bin
which outputs
data6.bin
.
data6.bin
is a bzip2 compressed file
and use
bzcat
program to decompress it to
myfile7
.
myfile7
is a tar archive
and use
tar
program which outputs
data8.bin
.
data8.bin
is a gzip compressed file
and use
zcat
to decompress it to file
myfile9
.
myfile9
contains ASCII text
and
cat myfile9
tells the password for the next level.
The password for the next level is
8ZjyCRiBWFYkneahHwxCv3wb2a1ORpYL
.
