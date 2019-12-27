Learn Linux Command by Playing Bandit Wargame [Level 12 → Level 13]

Learn linux command by playing Bandit wargame. The Bandit wargame is aimed at absolute beginners. It will teach the basics needed to be able to play other wargames. Below is the solution of Level 12 → Level 13.

In this post we will learn about various compression techniques and

how to decompress file. We will learn how to convert binary to hex file

and vice-versa.

Level Goal



The password for the next level is stored in the file data.txt, which is a hexdump of a file that has been repeatedly compressed. For this level it may be useful to create a directory under /tmp in which you can work using mkdir. For example: mkdir /tmp/myname123. Then copy the datafile using cp, and rename it using mv (read the manpages!)

Commands you may need to solve this level



grep, sort, uniq, strings, base64, tr, tar, gzip, bzip2, xxd, mkdir, cp, mv, file

Solution :





Command to connect remote host : ssh bandit12@bandit.labs.overthewire.org -p 2220 password is 5Te8Y4drgCRfCx8ugdwuEX8KFC6k2EUu Command to connect remote host :password is

As mentioned in question make a new directory in /tmp and rename the file.

xxd program is used to make a hexdump or to do the reverse. Option -r convert hexdump into the binary. File myfile.txt is a hexdump and convert it into a binary file myfile1.bin using command program is used to make a hexdump or to do the reverse. Optionconvert hexdump into the binary. Fileis a hexdump and convert it into a binary fileusing command

xxd -r myfile.txt > myfile1.bin

file myfile1.bin , we found that myfile1.bin is a gzip compressed data. Using command, we found thatis a gzip compressed data.

zcat is a program supplied with gzip and is used to decompress gzip compressed files. is a program supplied withand is used to decompress gzip compressed files.

zcat myfile1.bin > myfile2

file command on myfile2 , we found that it is bzip2 compressed data. Again usingcommand on, we found that it is bzip2 compressed data.

bzcat program is supplied with bzip2 and is used to decompress bzip2 compressed files. program is supplied withand is used to decompress bzip2 compressed files.

bzcat myfile2 > myfile3

myfile3 is gzip compressed file so use zcat program to decompress it in myfile4 . myfile4 is a POSIX tar archive. is gzip compressed file so useprogram to decompress it inis a POSIX tar archive.

tar program is used for archiving file and options x is used to extract an archive, f is used to specify name of the tar archive and v is used for more detailed listing. program is used for archiving file and optionsis used to extract an archive,is used to specify name of the tar archive andis used for more detailed listing.

tar -xvf myfile4

data5.bin which is again a tar archive. Again use tar program on data5.bin which outputs data6.bin . data6.bin is a bzip2 compressed file and use bzcat program to decompress it to myfile7 . This command outputs filewhich is again a tar archive. Again useprogram onwhich outputsis a bzip2 compressed file and useprogram to decompress it to

myfile7 is a tar archive and use tar program which outputs data8.bin . data8.bin is a gzip compressed file and use zcat to decompress it to file myfile9 . is a tar archive and useprogram which outputsis a gzip compressed file and useto decompress it to file

myfile9 contains ASCII text and cat myfile9 tells the password for the next level. contains ASCII text andtells the password for the next level.

8ZjyCRiBWFYkneahHwxCv3wb2a1ORpYL . The password for the next level is



