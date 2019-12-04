How to Manipulate Bits in C and C++

Discover, triage, and prioritize C# errors in real-time
is either signed or unsigned and so a bit representation is either signed or unsigned.
int
equals an unsigned number
-x
.
2^n – x
-x (signed) = 2^n - x (unsigned)
int a = -10;
unsigned int b = a;
std::cout << a << "\n"; /* -10 */
std::cout << b << "\n"; /* 4294967286 */
is
2^(n – 1) – 1
, and in an unsigned representation, the next number after
-2^n – 1
is
2^n – 1
.
0
then
x & 1 = 0
is even and if
x
then
x & 1 = 1
is odd. We can also say that,
x
is divisible by
x
exactly when
2^k
x & (2^k – 1) = 0.
corresponds to multiplying
x<<k
by
x
, and
2^k
corresponds to dividing
x>>k
by
x
rounded down to an integer.
2^k
void binary(unsigned int num)
{
for(int i = 256; i > 0; i = i/2) {
if(num & i)
std::cout << "1 ";
else
std::cout << "0 ";
}
std::cout << std::endl;
}
int set_bit(int num, int position)
{
int mask = 1 << position;
return num | mask;
}
bool get_bit(int num, int position)
{
bool bit = num & (1 << position);
return bit;
}
int clear_bit(int num, int position)
{
int mask = 1 << position;
return num & ~mask;
}
as an n bit integer and whose bits indicate which element belongs to the subset. If bit at index 3 is 1 and at index 4 is 0 in binary representation of a number, then 3 belongs to the subset and 4 does not belong to the subset.
{0, 1, 2, ..., n-1}
int add_elements_to_subset()
{
int subset = 0;
subset = subset | (1 << 1);
subset = subset | (1 << 3);
subset = subset | (1 << 4);
subset = subset | (1 << 8);
return subset;
}
void printing_subset(int subset)
{
for (int i = 0; i < 32; i++)
{
if (subset & (1 << i)) std::cout << i << " ";
}
}
: the number of zeros at the beginning of the number
__builtin_clz(x)
: the number of zeros at the end of the number
__builtin_ctz(x)
: the number of ones in the number
__builtin_popcount(x)
: the parity (even or odd) of the number of ones
__builtin_parity(x)
Originally posted at ProgrammerCave