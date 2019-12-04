Search icon
Start Writing
Unstoppable Domains adStart Chatting On The Decentralized Web!
Hackernoon logoHow to Manipulate Bits in C and C++ by@botman1001

How to Manipulate Bits in C and C++

Author profile picture

@botman1001Abhishek Singh Thakur

All data in computer is represented in binary i.e. in 0 or 1. Computers or machines do not understand our languages, they understand bits. Generally programmer do not care about operations at the bit level. But sometimes a programmer has to dive in a deeper level and work on bits.

Bits representation

In programming, an n bit integer is stored as a binary number that
consists of n bits. So a 32-bit integer consists of 32 bits and 64 bit
integer consists of 64 bits. In C++ programming language int data type
is 16-bit, 32-bit and 64-bit type. see here.
Here is the bit representation of 32 bit int number 10:
00000000000000000000000000001010
In C++, 
int
is either signed or unsigned and so a bit representation is either signed or unsigned.
In a signed representation, first bit represents the sign of a number (0
for positive and 1 for negative), and remaining n-1 bits contains the
magnitude of the number.
There is a connection between a signed and an unsigned representation. A signed number 
-x
equals an unsigned number 
2^n – x
.

-x (signed) = 2^n - x (unsigned)

int a = -10;
unsigned int b = a;
std::cout << a << "\n"; /* -10 */
std::cout << b << "\n"; /* 4294967286 */
In a signed representation, the next number after 
2^(n – 1) – 1
is 
-2^n – 1
, and in an unsigned representation, the next number after 
2^n – 1
is 
0
.

Bit Operations

We can use & operator to check if a number is even or odd. If 
x & 1 = 0
then 
x
is even and if 
x & 1 = 1
then 
x
is odd. We can also say that, 
x
is divisible by 
2^k
exactly when
 x & (2^k – 1) = 0.
x<<k
corresponds to multiplying 
x
by 
2^k
, and 
x>>k
corresponds to dividing 
x
by 
2^k
rounded down to an integer.

Common Bit Tasks

Binary representation of unsigned int:
void binary(unsigned int num)
{
	for(int i = 256; i > 0; i = i/2) {
		if(num & i) 
			std::cout << "1 ";
		else
			std::cout << "0 ";
	}
	std::cout << std::endl;
}
Setting Bit at position:
int set_bit(int num, int position)
{
	int mask = 1 << position;
	return num | mask;
}
Getting Bit at position:
bool get_bit(int num, int position)
{
	bool bit = num & (1 << position);
	return bit;
}
Clearing Bit at position:
int clear_bit(int num, int position)
{
	int mask = 1 << position;
	return num & ~mask;
}

Representing Sets

Bits representation of an integer are 0-indexed and the index starts from right side i.e. least significant bit. So we can represent every subset of the set 
{0, 1, 2, ..., n-1}
as an n bit integer and whose bits indicate which element belongs to the subset. If bit at index 3 is 1 and at index 4 is 0 in binary representation of a number, then 3 belongs to the subset and 4 does not belong to the subset.
For a 32-bit integer, the set is {0, 1, 2,…, 31} and the subset is {1, 3, 4, 8}. The binary representation of the set is:
00000000000000000000000100011010
and decimal representation is 2^8 + 2^4 + 2^3 + 2^1 = 282.
Code to form subset and add elements to it:
int add_elements_to_subset()
{
	int subset = 0;
	subset = subset | (1 << 1);
	subset = subset | (1 << 3);
	subset = subset | (1 << 4);
	subset = subset | (1 << 8);
	return subset;
}
Code to print elements of the subset:
void printing_subset(int subset)
{
	for (int i = 0; i < 32; i++) 
	{
		if (subset & (1 << i)) std::cout << i << " ";
	}
}

Additional functions

The g++ compiler provides the following functions for counting bits:

__builtin_clz(x)
: the number of zeros at the beginning of the number

__builtin_ctz(x)
: the number of zeros at the end of the number

__builtin_popcount(x)
: the number of ones in the number

__builtin_parity(x)
: the parity (even or odd) of the number of ones
Originally posted at ProgrammerCave
Reference: 
Competitive Programmer’s Handbook, by Antti Laaksonen

Related

Tags

#cpp#c#bitmasking#bit-manipulation#manipulate-bits#software-development#programming#c++
The Noonification banner

Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!