How to Manipulate Bits in C and C++

All data in computer is represented in binary i.e. in 0 or 1. Computers or machines do not understand our languages, they understand bits. Generally programmer do not care about operations at the bit level. But sometimes a programmer has to dive in a deeper level and work on bits.

is 16-bit, 32-bit and 64-bit type. In programming, an n bit integer is stored as a binary number thatconsists of n bits. So a 32-bit integer consists of 32 bits and 64 bitinteger consists of 64 bits. In C++ programming language int data typeis 16-bit, 32-bit and 64-bit type. see here

Here is the bit representation of 32 bit int number 10:

00000000000000000000000000001010

int a = -10 ; unsigned int b = a; std :: cout << a << "

" ; /* -10 */ std :: cout << b << "

" ; /* 4294967286 */

Bit Operations

x & 1 = 0 then x is even and if x & 1 = 1 then x is odd. We can also say that, x is divisible by 2^k exactly when x & (2^k – 1) = 0. We can use & operator to check if a number is even or odd. Ifthenis even and ifthenis odd. We can also say that,is divisible byexactly when

x<<k corresponds to multiplying x by 2^k , and x>>k corresponds to dividing x by 2^k rounded down to an integer. corresponds to multiplyingby, andcorresponds to dividingbyrounded down to an integer.

Common Bit Tasks

Binary representation of unsigned int:

void binary ( unsigned int num) { for ( int i = 256 ; i > 0 ; i = i/ 2 ) { if (num & i) std :: cout << "1 " ; else std :: cout << "0 " ; } std :: cout << std :: endl ; }

Setting Bit at position:

int set_bit ( int num, int position) { int mask = 1 << position; return num | mask; }

Getting Bit at position:

bool get_bit ( int num, int position) { bool bit = num & ( 1 << position); return bit; }

Clearing Bit at position:

int clear_bit ( int num, int position) { int mask = 1 << position; return num & ~mask; }

Representing Sets

{0, 1, 2, ..., n-1} as an n bit integer and whose bits indicate which element belongs to the subset. If bit at index 3 is 1 and at index 4 is 0 in binary representation of a number, then 3 belongs to the subset and 4 does not belong to the subset. Bits representation of an integer are 0-indexed and the index starts from right side i.e. least significant bit. So we can represent every subset of the setas an n bit integer and whose bits indicate which element belongs to the subset. If bit at index 3 is 1 and at index 4 is 0 in binary representation of a number, then 3 belongs to the subset and 4 does not belong to the subset.

For a 32-bit integer, the set is {0, 1, 2,…, 31} and the subset is {1, 3, 4, 8}. The binary representation of the set is:

00000000000000000000000100011010

and decimal representation is 2^8 + 2^4 + 2^3 + 2^1 = 282.

Code to form subset and add elements to it:

int add_elements_to_subset () { int subset = 0 ; subset = subset | ( 1 << 1 ); subset = subset | ( 1 << 3 ); subset = subset | ( 1 << 4 ); subset = subset | ( 1 << 8 ); return subset; }

Code to print elements of the subset:

void printing_subset ( int subset) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < 32 ; i++) { if (subset & ( 1 << i)) std :: cout << i << " " ; } }

• __builtin_clz(x) : the number of zeros at the beginning of the number



• __builtin_ctz(x) : the number of zeros at the end of the number



• __builtin_popcount(x) : the number of ones in the number



• __builtin_parity(x) : the parity (even or odd) of the number of ones The g++ compiler provides the following functions for counting bits:: the number of zeros at the beginning of the number: the number of zeros at the end of the number: the number of ones in the number: the parity (even or odd) of the number of ones

