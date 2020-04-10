Baby Steps to Metaclasses in Python3

I will start this lesson by talking about some basics of the python type system and the introduce the concept of META-CLASSES afterwards.

To start out lets look at these basic examples:

str ( string ) and age is of type int ( integer ) and however each of these variables has a property or attribute of __class__ which in most cases we call a magic method in python, this attribute is the class which is instantiated in the creation of variables and in other word it is the type of the variable. so therefore type(name) and name.__class__ will return the same data which is str ( string ) for the variable name in this case. So every single thing you create in python has a type associated with it. from the example above the variable name is of type) and age is of type) and however each of these variables has a property or attribute ofwhich in most cases we call a magic method in python, this attribute is the class which is instantiated in the creation of variables and in other word it is the type of the variable. so thereforeandwill return the same data which is) for the variablein this case.

see:

However this idea also extends to the classes you create yourself.

see:

me is of type User and the type is essentially the class we instantiated initially, so to create a new instance we use the class name and the expected parameters or arguments which will later be the associated type. However classes also have types associated with them. Based on the example we see that the variableis of typeand the type is essentially the class we instantiated initially, so to create a new instance we use the class name and the expected parameters or arguments which will later be the associated type. However classes also have types associated with them.

see:

User is of type type which means the type class was instantiated with it's expected parameter which python takes care of to create the class User . Moreover the parameters which the type class takes are (clsname,bases,methods) , so lets see how it all works behind the scenes. Therefore the classis of typewhich means the type class was instantiated with it's expected parameter which python takes care of to create the class. Moreover the parameters which theclass takes are, so lets see how it all works behind the scenes.

see:

clsname, bases and the functions or methods and feeds it to the class type . So essentially what python does is that when you create a class it take theand feeds it to the class

meta-classes, it turns out that the class type is actually something that you can customize and modify. Well the question is how do we do that. The way we can modify classes is through inheritance. i.e So why, it turns out that the classis actually something that you can customize and modify. Well the question is how do we do that. The way we can modify classes is through inheritance. i.e

see:

with that done i think we are all set!!!!!. so lets go for a test drive

see:

custom_type_class we created it had to print out a little info before making the class, which means the class was created through the custom_type_class we created earlier, so therefore the class above is an example of what is called a META-CLASS. As we can see this works almost as exact as the class type. if you notice when creating the a new class with thewe created it had to print out a little info before making the class, which means the class was created through thewe created earlier, so therefore the class above is an example of what is called a

So a simple definition of a meta-class will be:

An alternate way to monitor or supervise what happens in class definition

So what python provides is a way to use the above in class definition i.e

metaclass argument is the class type and we don't want that so we modify that by using the custom_class_type we created earlier as the argument for metaclass so therefore the class User will be create with the custom_class_type . Basically when creating a class the default parameter for theargument is the classand we don't want that so we modify that by using thewe created earlier as the argument forso therefore the classwill be create with the

Conclusion

And that’s all! You just learned the basics of meta-classes using python.Thanks for following along! If you liked this, give this story a couple of reactions so more people can see it!

