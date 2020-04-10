Baby Steps to Metaclasses in Python3

Subscribe to Hacker Noon's best tech stories, delivered at noon
Software engineer
(
str
) and age is of type
string
(
int
) and however each of these variables has a property or attribute of
integer
which in most cases we call a magic method in python, this attribute is the class which is instantiated in the creation of variables and in other word it is the type of the variable. so therefore
__class__
and
type(name)
will return the same data which is
name.__class__
(
str
) for the variable
string
in this case.
name
is of type
me
and the type is essentially the class we instantiated initially, so to create a new instance we use the class name and the expected parameters or arguments which will later be the associated type. However classes also have types associated with them.
User
is of type
User
which means the type class was instantiated with it's expected parameter which python takes care of to create the class
type
. Moreover the parameters which the
User
class takes are
type
, so lets see how it all works behind the scenes.
(clsname,bases,methods)
and feeds it to the class
clsname, bases and the functions or methods
.
type
is actually something that you can customize and modify. Well the question is how do we do that. The way we can modify classes is through inheritance. i.e
type
we created it had to print out a little info before making the class, which means the class was created through the
custom_type_class
we created earlier, so therefore the class above is an example of what is called a META-CLASS.
custom_type_class
An alternate way to monitor or supervise what happens in class definition
argument is the class
metaclass
and we don't want that so we modify that by using the
type
we created earlier as the argument for
custom_class_type
so therefore the class
metaclass
will be create with the
User
.
custom_class_type