Azure’s coming to town! ☁️

ICYMI there’s an event you don’t want to miss in April!

There’s moments when you’re just amazed on what a community can achieve!

One of these moments is when you see what Magnus, Alan, Maarten, Mike, Mike, Martin, Wesley and hundreds of people around the globe are pulling off for the 6th time this April 21st!

Global Azure Bootcamp 2018

What I’m talking about is the Global Azure Bootcamp, a community driven event all about Microsoft Azure and cloud computing!





So likely if you head over to global.azurebootcamp.net, you’ll find one nearby.When writing this there’s 213 locations around the globe planning to be part of a global all day event, together during one day!





I’m organizing the local event here in Gothenburg, and really happy on how much interest there’s been from the local community this year! We actually had to go out buy more chairs :)It’s the second one I’m organizing, and I don’t know if it’s because people take their own time on a Saturday to invest in learning — but the atmosphere was very much different from other tech events.

No global event nearby?





So you can’t find a local event nearby at global.azurebootcamp.net? Well why not arrange one yourself! Head over and read the FAQ on how to create your own event. The date by which events needs to be confirmed is 10th of April, so there’s still time!

Regardless attending or organizing - hope you’ll join us April 21st!❤️