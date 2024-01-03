Azure App Configuration for Advanced Feature Flag Management in ASP.NET Core

Feature Flags let you remotely control the activation of features without code changes. They help you to test, release, and manage features safely and quickly by driving changes using centralized configurations. In a previous article, we learned . Also, a while ago, we learned . how to integrate Feature Flags in ASP.NET Core applications how to integrate Azure App Configuration in an ASP.NET Core application In this article, we are going to join the two streams in a single article: in fact, we will learn how to manage Feature Flags using Azure App Configuration to centralize our configurations. It’s a sort of evolution from the previous article. Instead of changing the static configurations and redeploying the whole application, we are going to move the Feature Flags to Azure so that you can enable or disable those flags in . just one click A recap of Feature Flags read from the appsettings file Let’s reuse the example shown in the previous article. We have an ASP.NET Core application (in that case, we were building a Razor application, but it’s not important for the sake of this article) with some configurations defined in the file under the key: appsettings Feature {\n "FeatureManagement": {\n "Header": true,\n "Footer": true,\n "PrivacyPage": false,\n "ShowPicture": {\n "EnabledFor": [\n {\n "Name": "Percentage",\n "Parameters": { "Value": 60 }\n }\n ]\n }\n }\n} We have already dove deep into Feature Flags in an ASP.NET Core application in . However, let me summarize it. the previous article First of all, you have to using the structure we saw before. define your flags in the file appsettings.json To use Feature Flags in ASP.NET Core, you have to install the NuGet package. Microsoft.FeatureManagement.AspNetCore Then, you have to by calling: tell ASP.NET to use Feature Flags builder.Services.AddFeatureManagement(); Finally, you are able to : consume those flags in three ways inject the interface and call or ; IFeatureManager IsEnabled IsEnabledAsync use the attribute on a Controller class or a Razor model; FeatureGate use the tag in a Razor page to show or hide a portion of HTML <feature> How to create Feature Flags on Azure App Configuration We are ready to move our Feature Flags to Azure App Configuration. Needless to say, you need an Azure subscription 😉 Log in to the Azure Portal, head to “Create a resource”, and create a new App Configuration: I’m going to reuse the same instance I created in the previous article - you can see the full details in the section. How to create an Azure App Configuration instance Now we have to configure the same keys defined in the appsettings file: , , and . Header Footer PrivacyPage Open the App Configuration instance and in the left panel. This is the central place for creating, removing, and managing your Feature Flags. Here, you can see that I have already added the and , and you can see their current state: “Footer” is enabled, while “Header” is not. locate the “Feature Manager” menu item Header Footer How can I add the flag? It’s elementary: click the “Create” button and fill in the fields. PrivacyPage You have to (they can also be different), and if you want, you can add a Label and a Description. You can also define whether the flag should be active by checking the “Enable feature flag” checkbox. define a Name and a Key Read Feature Flags from Azure App Configuration in an ASP.NET Core application It’s time to integrate Azure App Configuration with our ASP.NET Core application. Before moving to the code, we have to and store it somewhere. locate the connection string Head back to the App Configuration resource and locate the “Access keys” menu item under the “Settings” section. From here, copy the connection string ( ) and store it somewhere. I suggest that you use the Read-only Keys Before proceeding, you have to install the NuGet package. Microsoft.Azure.AppConfiguration.AspNetCore Now, we can by connecting to the connection string and by declaring that we are going to use Feature Flags: add Azure App Configuration as a source for our configurations builder.Configuration.AddAzureAppConfiguration(options =>\n options.Connect(connectionString).UseFeatureFlags()\n); That’s not enough. We need to by adding such functionalities to the property. tell ASP.NET that we are going to these configurations consume Services builder.Services.AddAzureAppConfiguration();\n\nbuilder.Services.AddFeatureManagement(); Finally, once we have built our application with the usual , we have to : builder.Build() add the Azure App Configuration middleware app.UseAzureAppConfiguration(); To try it out, run the application and validate that the flags are being applied. You can enable or disable those flags on Azure, the application, and check that the changes to the flags are being applied. Otherwise, you can and see the changes applied to your application. restart wait 30 seconds to have the flag values refreshed Using the Percentage filter on Azure App Configuration Suppose you want to enable a functionality only to a percentage of sessions ( ). In that case, you can use the Percentage filter. sessions, not users! The previous article had a specific section dedicated to the , so you might want to check it out. PercentageFilter As a recap, we defined the flag as: {\n "ShowPicture": {\n "EnabledFor": [\n {\n "Name": "Percentage",\n "Parameters": {\n "Value": 60\n }\n }\n ]\n }\n} And added the filter to ASP.NET with: PercentageFilter builder.Services.AddFeatureManagement()\n .AddFeatureFilter<PercentageFilter>(); Clearly, we can define such flags on Azure as well. Head back to the Azure Portal and add a new Feature Flag. This time, you have to to any existing flag. add a new Feature Filter Even though the PercentageFilter is out-of-the-box in the FeatureManagement NuGet package, it is not available on the Azure portal. You have to define the filter with the following values: must be “Custom”; Filter Type must be “Percentage” Custom filter name You must add a new key, “Value,” and set its value to “60”. The configuration we just added reflects the JSON value we previously had in the file: 60% of the requests will activate the flag, while the remaining 40% will not. appsettings Define the cache expiration interval for Feature Flags By default, . Feature Flags are stored in an internal cache for 30 seconds Sometimes, it’s not the best choice for your project; you may prefer a longer duration to avoid additional calls to the App Configuration platform; other times, you’d like to have the changes immediately available. You can then define the cache expiration interval you need by configuring the options for the Feature Flags: builder.Configuration.AddAzureAppConfiguration(options =>\n options.Connect(connectionString).UseFeatureFlags(featureFlagOptions =>\n {\n featureFlagOptions.CacheExpirationInterval = TimeSpan.FromSeconds(10);\n })\n); This way, Feature Flag values are stored in the internal cache for 10 seconds. Then, when you reload the page, the configurations are reread from Azure App Configuration, and the flags are applied with the new values. Further readings I built during these months to explore how to use configurations in ASP.NET Core. This article first appeared on Code4IT 🐧 Wrapping up In this article, we have configured an ASP.NET Core application to read the Feature Flags stored on Azure App Configuration. Here’s the minimal code you need to add Feature Flags for ASP.NET Core API Controllers: var builder = WebApplication.CreateBuilder(args);\n\nstring connectionString = "my connection string";\n\nbuilder.Services.AddControllers();\n\nbuilder.Configuration.AddAzureAppConfiguration(options =>\n options.Connect(connectionString)\n .UseFeatureFlags(featureFlagOptions =>\n {\n featureFlagOptions.CacheExpirationInterval = TimeSpan.FromSeconds(10);\n }\n )\n);\n\nbuilder.Services.AddAzureAppConfiguration();\n\nbuilder.Services.AddFeatureManagement()\n .AddFeatureFilter<PercentageFilter>();\n\nvar app = builder.Build();\n\napp.UseRouting();\napp.UseAzureAppConfiguration();\napp.MapControllers();\napp.Run(); I hope you enjoyed this article! 