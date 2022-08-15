Ayesha Mubarak Ali: A Pakistani Digital Artist Setting New Horizons with Her Unique Work

Ayesha Mubarak Ali is one of those few futuristic and visionary digital artists who got the chance to fascinate the entire world with their creative work. She owns a huge portfolio of digital arts that not only allows her to stand out in the industry but make a prominent representation of the country as well. Her commitment and compassion toward women's empowerment are one of the key reasons behind her rapid success. She is highly inspired by the South Asian culture and traditions unlike other digital artists in the world. She has got all those unique skills and capabilities that allow her to transform these elements into ultra-modern digital designs.





Today’s rapidly evolving technological advancements and inventions have given a new meaning to the field of arts. It has become one of today’s fastest-growing industries and an exclusive platform for those who want to unleash the real potential within their creative capabilities. As a result, it has given rise to countless digital artists all over the world and Ayesha M. Ali is also one of those representing Pakistan on a global scale.





Her imaginative creativity and unique perceptions have made her a highly distinguished and famous digital artist in Pakistan. She had the opportunity to work with many renowned models, digital artists, and exclusive projects. From fashion and accessories to lifestyle and contemporary arts, she made her way by successfully going through tough challenges in her life as well as her career.





Today, she owns a huge portfolio of digital arts that not only allows her to stand out in the industry but make a prominent representation of the country as well. Her commitment and compassion toward women's empowerment are one of the key reasons behind her rapid success. She is highly inspired by the South Asian culture and traditions unlike other digital artists in the world. She has got all those unique skills and capabilities that allow her to transform these elements into ultra-modern digital designs.

Let us take a look at some of her top-highlighted projects and get to know more about her unsurpassed skills in digital designing:





Plutchik/Senti(m)ent Project

Ayesha Mubarak Ali is one of those few futuristic and visionary digital artists who got the chance to fascinate the entire world with their creative work. Among some of her best works, the Plutchik/Senti(m)ent Project stands apart in the global digital arts industry. In this project, Ayesha stood among the 20 top digital artists chosen by the project lead and she indeed proved to be a deserving artist.









It was exemplary work done under the banner of an international fellowship program called CoLab which is part of an Indian TechArt platform. The project gained huge fame among many renowned institutes namely British Council, Islington Mill Gallery, Goethe-Institute, UK, and Max Mullen Bhavan Bangalore.





Plutchik/Senti(m)ent is an exceptional project backed by a high-end AI-driven interactive environment combined with designer bots. It was a unique initiative by these creative-minded people to manifest human presence and emotional mapping with a comprehensive range of handmade costumes and sounds.





The biggest achievement made through this masterpiece project was all about the robotic capabilities to engross human behavior and emotions and then transform them into real visuals. From sadness, fear, and trust to joy, happiness, and love, the project was a huge success and made a distinctive reputation around the world.





The project involved a considerable amount of research and brainstorming which made it a success for the entire team. Robert Plutchik’s who is a famous psychologist represented his diverse perspectives about the evolutionary history of the various types of human emotions. Conclusively, the entire world witnessed a unique combination of technology and human creativity which was skillfully utilized by this young artist as an inspiration for her visual works.





Dark Skies Gaze Back

Next to Plutchik/Senti(m)ent Project, Ayesha Mubarak Ali’s other project “Dark Skies Gaze Back” is worth mentioning and internationally recognized. It was another collaborative research work done by Ayesha and Ryan Khan – the founder of Cosmic Tribe and an Aircraft Engineer. It focused on exploring the deep connections between Light Pollution, Dark Skies, Sustainable Fashion, and Surveillance.





Dark Skies Gaze Back is an exceptional piece of creative artistry and Artificial Intelligence. The project shed light on the growing light pollution on a global scale and highlighted it across different platforms. This visual work that took several months encompassed considerable contribution by Ayesha.





She focused on creating a distinguished difference by highlighting the conventional way of life and the modern world where human identities are captured by social media platforms. She expressed this idea skillfully by manipulating people’s faces, almost vanishing and fused with her unique facial jewelry designs.





The project members strived at their best to determine what it really means to be in the city of lights and the role of light in an impressing and distinctive manner. By critically exploring the various aspects of people to survive in light pollution which is now considered a global norm, Ayesha and Ryan made an exceptional success and accomplished their objective of imagining and envisioning the future of people in this city but also in the global context.





Ayesha talks about her technique of recycling used objects such as kitchen utensils and other discarded objects to transform them into stunning pieces of facial jewelry. She presented discrete avatars to comment on weird cultural norms and beauty standards. The entire focus of this project was to determine the maximum limits and extent to which human identities can be envisioned for the future, keeping the present crisis of identity in mind.





Ayesha with this project emerged as the only digital artist in the world who dared to challenge her artistic capabilities and bring something captivating as well as meaningful. She infused her illustrative imagination with the available objects to create unique metallic armor and futuristic costumes to investigate the lost connection of humans with nature, especially to restate the narrative for the woman.





It was quite a successful project that involved the most unique way to assess and examine the various effects of light pollution on human life while talking about women's empowerment. Both Ayesha and Ryan made the most out of their robotics, nanomaterials, and 3D Solutions based inspirations, and therefore from process to final execution, there is so much to learn and unpack from this project. According to her, it was a challenging task to establish the narrative for feminine self-expression and empowerment while keeping the theme of dark skies in place.





According to the majority of industry critics and accomplished professionals, the project was widely acclaimed on an international level and has now become a stunning piece of inspiration for many digital artists all over the world.



