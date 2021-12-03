AWS, Azure and GCP Pricing: The True Cost of DevOps

Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure DevOps services, and Google Cloud services are the most popular DevOps tools for software development. Amazon Web services held 32% of the total market in the 3rd quarter of 2021. Microsoft Azure comes in 2nd place with a 21% market share, followed by Google Cloud with 8%. The ‘basic package’ is significantly more cost-efficient with Google Cloud services. The second place goes to AWS. And Azure DevOps services, with their 2nd place on the market share, offer the most expensive set of on-premise products.