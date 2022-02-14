Avast Secure Browser Gets Top Spot in AV-Comparatives' Anti-Phishing Protection Test

Avast Secure Browser achieved the top spot in a phishing detection comparison test among some of the world’s leading browsers. This is an important milestone for us and a great accomplishment for the whole team. It also means a lot to our users - they can be reassured they are protected from phishing sites with the best technology. Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, Opera, and Google Chrome were tested without an antivirus program running, and at the time of testing, all products were updated to their latest software versions.





We, the Avast Secure Browser Team, are particularly excited to share with all of our users this great news. Our Browser achieved the top spot in a phishing detection comparison test among some of the world’s leading browsers. This is an important milestone for us and a great accomplishment for the whole team. It also means a lot to our users - they can be reassured that by using Avast Secure Browser, they are protected from phishing sites with the best technology, which has been confirmed in a report by independent antivirus (AV testing organization AV-Comparatives.





Anti-Phishing blocks malicious websites and downloads to prevent your computer from becoming infected with viruses, ransomware, and spyware. Whenever you visit a page, Avast Secure Browser will scan the URL in the address bar and apply Anti-Phishing AI technology which utilizes Avast’s leading threat intelligence network. To make sure the bad scripts, iframes, trackers are blocked. So you can stay safe and secure whilst browsing online.





AV-Comparatives’ study, which ran from 13 January to 28 January 2022, tested all browsers in parallel, exposing each to 250 valid and independently-selected phishing URLs, and 250 clean URLs for false alarm detection. All competing browsers were tested without an antivirus program running and at the time of testing, all products were updated to their latest software versions.





And here are the results:







Avast Secure Browser achieved the highest 95% detection score being ahead of Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, Opera, and Google Chrome. A detailed breakdown is below:





Anti-Phishing is just one of the features Avast Secure Browser is packed with - it comes equipped with tons of features that help make your life less stressful, like its built-in VPN (PRO version), and it’s available for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS.



With cross-platform sync, you can sync your history and bookmarks between your desktop and mobile devices, and it’s all fully encrypted. Having your data available on every device saves tons of time when it matters. So you can stay focused and safe online.

Using Avast Secure Browser either as a primary or a secondary browser is easy and will give you a safer and faster browsing experience across all your devices.

Don’t have Avast Secure Browser - give it a try now!