How Does Modern Phishing Work?
Too Long; Didn't ReadPhishing is a long-standing social engineering technique used by cybercriminals to trick people into giving up sensitive information (e.g., credit card details, login credentials, phone numbers, addresses, etc.) for financial gain. Attackers use these electronic means to distribute persuasive text and images to earn the victim’s trust by convincing them about the legitimacy of the communication. This kind of scam comes in many forms, including telephone phishing, smishing (SMS phishing), phishing emails, and phishing websites.