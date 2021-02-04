Automated Speech Recognition Increases Productivity In Singapore's Government Services

Mark Li is a persona created to compile the brains and thoughts of professionals at Sentient.io
The Singapore government launched its Smart Nation Initiative in November 2014. Since then, Singapore has supported the extensive use of technology to enrich the lives of its citizens. Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions have been successfully harnessed to improve the efficiency and quality of services.
Automated Speech Recognition (ASR), which is the technical name for text-to-speech conversion, has become one of the most widely used applications of AI, so much that a special flavor of ASR was created just for Singaporeans.
In this article, we will explore the multiple ways in which Automated Speech Recognition (ASR) has provided value to different organizations, specifically Singapore government services. We will also look at how Sentient.io’s Voice AI and text-to-speech services were instrumental in the implementation of Automated Speech Recognition (ASR) technology for government services.
While most people recognize Automated Speech Recognition as the technology that makes funny conversations with Siri, Google, and others possible, it is so much more than that.
In the services industry, Voice AI-based bots are a boon because they always manage to sound pleasant and patient. Moreover, they not only understand spoken words but also the context in which they are spoken.
In addition to interacting with customers/users, ASR can also be applied in the workplace. ASR-enabled applications can listen to conversations or speech and generate transcripts that can be used for in-depth analysis. Transcribed or text-based records are not just easy to maintain, they also provide easy access to information via digital search.
Some distinct advantages of using automated speech-to-text services are as follows.
A well-tested ASR service that is also sensitive to local nuances in speech can help to generate transcripts with high accuracy. There are many processes in both the public and the private sector that can greatly benefit from the power of ASR.
The following are some examples of where Speech-To-Text services can help in better governance.
To enable the easy use of ASR in any locale it should be tailored to the specific nuances of the language used in that locale. Let us now see how this factor is relevant to ASR technology used in Singapore.
English spoken in Singapore can be standard Singapore-English or the colloquial form, also known as Singlish. Any speech-to-text engine built for Singapore should consider nuances that are unique to Singaporean English. Following are some of the words and terms we use in our day-to-day life which are not pure English and would not be recognized by any other ASR.
Existing speech technologies were not capable of transcribing locally accented English accurately. To achieve high accuracy, Sentient.io trained its Automatic Speech Recognition model on IMDA’s National Speech Corpus (NSC). This corpus contains 1 Terabyte of annotated speech audio. This ensures accuracy in transcription when spoken English is accented or colloquial. Let us now see how this technology helped some of the government services to build ASR based solutions.
Sentient.io’s expertise in ASR technology has enabled several Singapore government agencies to build robust solutions using ASR. Following are some agencies that have benefitted from Sentient.io’s ASR solutions.
Sentient.io not only possesses the expertise in developing ASR solutions for government services, but the Sentient.io in-house team can also quickly customize their ASR services for a broad range of industries and use-cases.
Also published at https://medium.com/sentient-io/automated-speech-recognition-helps-singapore-government-services-to-increase-productivity-83b39d59d0e3
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.