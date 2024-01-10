Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Automated Identification of Inclusiveness User Feedback: Testing the Effectiveness of 5 LLMsby@feedbackloop

    Automated Identification of Inclusiveness User Feedback: Testing the Effectiveness of 5 LLMs

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This section evaluates the effectiveness of five Large Language Models in automatically identifying inclusiveness-related user feedback across Reddit, Google Play Store, and Twitter. BART excels on Twitter, while BERT leads for the Play Store. However, Reddit's intricate discussions prove challenging, with GPT-2 emerging as the best performer. The findings shed light on the varied efficacy of LLMs in different contexts, offering valuable insights for developers seeking automated approaches to comprehend user sentiments.

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Automated Identification of Inclusiveness User Feedback: Testing the Effectiveness of 5 LLMs
    tech-stories #inclusive-software
    The FeedbackLoop: #1 in PM Education HackerNoon profile picture

    @feedbackloop

    The FeedbackLoop: #1 in PM Education

    The FeedbackLoop offers premium product management education, research papers, and certifications. Start building today!

    Receive Stories from @feedbackloop

    react to story with heart
    The FeedbackLoop: #1 in PM Education HackerNoon profile picture
    by The FeedbackLoop: #1 in PM Education @feedbackloop.The FeedbackLoop offers premium product management education, research papers, and certifications. Start building today!
    Read my stories
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Understanding Objective Mismatch
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by feedbackloop #reinforcement-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    Redefining Web Interactions in the Fight Against Dark Patterns
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by feedbackloop #dark-patterns-in-ux
    Article Thumbnail
    Background and Related Work on Dark Patterns in UX Design
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by feedbackloop #dark-patterns-in-ux
    Article Thumbnail
    Navigating User Responses to Dark Patterns in UX Design
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by feedbackloop #dark-patterns-in-ux
    Article Thumbnail
    Exploring End-User Empowerment Interventions for Dark Patterns in UX
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by feedbackloop #dark-patterns-in-ux
    Article Thumbnail
    Is Your Data Worth the Costs?
    Published at Jan 15, 2024 by liorb #data
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!