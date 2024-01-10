Automated Identification of Inclusiveness User Feedback: Testing the Effectiveness of 5 LLMs

Too Long; Didn't Read

Company Mentioned

This section evaluates the effectiveness of five Large Language Models in automatically identifying inclusiveness-related user feedback across Reddit, Google Play Store, and Twitter. BART excels on Twitter, while BERT leads for the Play Store. However, Reddit's intricate discussions prove challenging, with GPT-2 emerging as the best performer. The findings shed light on the varied efficacy of LLMs in different contexts, offering valuable insights for developers seeking automated approaches to comprehend user sentiments.