Automate Pricing With a Good Price Optimizer Software

@ tullika Tullika Senior Analyst at Intelligence Node, a retail analytics and AI price optimization company

Setting product prices is a complex process, involving so many factors. Using good price optimization solutions helps make this task easier and more effective.

What is Price Optimization?

Price Optimization Models help you study how price changes affect demand. Deciding the optimal prices for your products is not an easy task. You have to consider market conditions, demand for the product, customer preferences, your competitor pricing strategies, seasonal changes in demand, and so many other elements.

Also, this is an ongoing process as market dynamics and customer preferences keep changing. There are many price

optimization solutions in the market that automate this complex process. These systems constantly monitor various details, and keep constantly adjusting your prices in response to external changes

and internal factors.



How To Choose the Right Price Optimizer Software

You need to consider implementation cost, your infrastructure, your staff, training needs, and ongoing costs, when you choose any software.

In-house or cloud?

If you have a good IT infrastructure or if you have the money to invest in establishing a good infrastructure you can go for an in-house implementation. The initial cost will be high and you also have to consider maintenance cost and the ongoing costs.

Many vendors, such as Intelligence Node, provide Price Optimizer Software as SaaS. These cloud-based implementations do not require you to have a lot of hardware or software in your premises. The solution is deployed in the cloud and the vendor takes care of all the maintenance and upgrades You pay a monthly subscription to use the software.

Consider integration: Will the software be able to work with your other business solutions like CRM , ERP etc? Software that can share data with

other systems will be more efficient and effective in the long run.

The learning curve: Will you be able to easily learn and start using the system? Even if the software has a lot of advanced features, it will be useless if your staff cannot understand how it works. Choose a system that has a short learning curve.



Maintenance and upgrades: if you don't have in-house technical staff to

take care of backend maintenance, it is better to go in for cloud-based

solutions. Even if you opt for a cloud solution find out if they will be

providing regular maintenance and updates for the software. Check the uptime, backup, and other backend features before deciding.



What are the pricing options?

You can get a freemium software that you can start using for free. This usually needs in-house installations and maintenance. You can upgrade to paid versions as your needs grow.

Usually, cloud-based services offer different plans to suit different requirements. You can start with a basic plan and upgrade as your business grows. Cloud-based solutions make it easy to scale the

software as your needs grow.

How Price Optimizer Software Works

Price optimization software usually makes use of big data, They consider many external factors like market trends, competitor pricing, customer preferences, seasonal changes, and other factors.

They combine this data with your internal data. This includes your inventory, your business model, your customer base, their buying patterns etc. After analyzing all these data they come up with optimal prices. You can also factor in customer segmentation to define target prices for various customers.

You can define your own parameters for price adjustments. The software will work within these parameters. Most price optimizer software are now AI systems. So, they learn, adapt, and get better with time.

Share this story @ tullika Tullika Read my stories Senior Analyst at Intelligence Node, a retail analytics and AI price optimization company

Tags