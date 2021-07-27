Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logoMachine Learning: Role in Pricing And Inventory Optimization by@tullika

Machine Learning: Role in Pricing And Inventory Optimization

image
Tullika Hacker Noon profile picture

@tullikaTullika

Senior Analyst at Intelligence Node, a retail analytics and AI price optimization company

Tullika Hacker Noon profile picture
by Tullika @tullika. Senior Analyst at Intelligence Node, a retail analytics and AI price optimization companyRead my stories
Secureframe

Automate your SOC 2 and close enterprise deals

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
A Complete Guide To SKU Management For Retailers by @tullika
#retail-technology
The Magic of Conversational AI: 8 Ways Chatbots are Helping Businesses by @mindtitan
#machine-learning
How To Create A Competitive Pricing Strategy With Automation by @phantombuster
#automation
Neutron: A $4000 RTX 2080Ti (MSI) Deep Learning box (8700k/64GB/2080Ti) by @init_27
#tech
NLP Tutorial: Topic Modeling in Python with BerTopic by @davisdavid
#hackernoon-top-story
How to Start a Dropshipping Business on Walmart by @zedism
#walmart

Tags

#machine-learning#dynamic-pricing#demand-forecasting#forecasting-inventory#ecommerce-business#big-data#ai-price-optimization#product-pricing
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.