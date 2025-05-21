168 reads

Attaxion Becomes The First EASM Platform To Integrate ENISA’s EU Vulnerability Database (EUVD)

by CyberNewswire3mMay 21st, 2025
Attaxion announces the integration of the European Vulnerability Database (EUVD) into its platform. EUVD is a publicly accessible vulnerability repository developed in response to the NIS2 Directive. The database takes a multi-stakeholder approach, assigning unique EUVD identifiers.

Dover, United States, May 21st, 2025/CyberNewsWire/--Attaxion, the external attack surface management (EASM) vendor with industry-leading asset coverage, announces the integration of the European Vulnerability Database (EUVD) into its platform.

Operated by the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA), the EUVD is a publicly accessible vulnerability repository developed in response to the NIS2 Directive. It entered beta testing in mid-April 2025. The database takes a multi-stakeholder approach, assigning unique EUVD identifiers, cross-referencing CVEs, aggregating input from CSIRTs and other sources, and publishing actionable information such as mitigation measures and exploitation status.

With the recent nearly avoided CVE funding crisis and the growing backlog of vulnerabilities yet to be processed by NIST, many organizations started to look for additional sources of truth for their vulnerability management efforts. Attaxion data shows that only 30% of discovered vulnerabilities have a CVE identifier assigned to them. EUVD emerges as a key resource in addressing these problems.

Every vulnerability in an organization’s external attack surface identified by Attaxion will now display its corresponding EUVD ID, where available, providing security teams with broader coverage and context for vulnerability prioritization.

The EUVD integration enhances Attaxion’s ability to correlate and enrich vulnerability data with authoritative European intelligence. Each mapped EUVD ID brings additional metadata such as exploitation confirmation, affected products, and references — details that may not appear in other global sources. This layered context enables faster triage, risk-based prioritization, and supports compliance with regulations such as the NIS2 Directive and the upcoming Cyber Resilience Act.

In parallel, EUVD data is now presented alongside existing vulnerability indicators such as CVSS scores and CISA KEV inclusion within the Attaxion platform. This unified view helps security teams evaluate issues based on severity, exploitability, and regulatory relevance, ultimately supporting better prioritization and remediation decisions. The update is part of an ongoing effort to consolidate diverse threat intelligence into a streamlined operational workflow.

“We’re constantly working to improve our vulnerability coverage and deliver more meaningful context to our users,” said Max Beatty, Head of Growth & Strategy at Attaxion. “The integration of a second independent scoring system with EUVD data not only expands the range of vulnerabilities we uncover but also enhances their analytical depth. With trusted, region-specific insights at the source, we’re helping organizations make better-informed decisions and provide their users with meaningful data, spanning diverse geographies and regulatory environments.”

As the first EASM platform to integrate EUVD, Attaxion also sets a precedent for aligning external attack surface management with emerging public-sector threat intelligence efforts. The move underscores a broader industry shift toward interoperability between commercial platforms and government-backed datasets — bridging gaps between security operations and regulatory intelligence at scale.

About Attaxion

Attaxion helps organizations discover, monitor, and secure their internet-facing assets. The platform combines automated discovery, continuous assessment, and guided remediation to deliver 97% greater asset visibility and AI-driven vulnerability prioritization — making robust cyber defense accessible to teams of every size. To support early evaluation and integration, Attaxion is available with a 30-day free trial.

Contact

PR Team

Attaxion LLC

[email protected]

This story was published as a press release by Cybernewswire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program.


About Author

CyberNewswire@cybernewswire
The world's leading cybersecurity press release distribution platform.
TOPICS

purcat-imgcybersecurity#cybersecurity#cybernewswire#attaxion#press-release#attaxion-announcement#cyber-security-awareness#cybersecurity-tips#good-company

