Asymmetric Encryption explained with the help of chocolate boxes.

It’s your girlfriend’s birthday and you want to send something special to her, you have bought some nice & rare chocolates especially for her. As she lives in another city, you need to parcel them (these chocolates doesn’t melt, that’s the interesting part about them). There’s just one parcel company and you can’t trust them with such a special gift. What can you do?
To be honest, you don’t have a lot of options to explore. Think fast, time is running out. The first option that comes to your mind is -
Go and deliver it yourself.
No, not this time. If that is the option we are getting at then I will be finished writing the article. What can you think of next?
Put the chocolates in a box, lock the box and parcel them.
Seems legit, but your girlfriend don’t have the key and obviously you can’t just parcel the key. What next can you think of?
The solution that I am going to suggest now will require multiple to and fro rounds of the same chocolate box between you and your girlfriend. Let’s hop on to the solution without wasting much of time as “time is of the essence” right now (you can’t keep your girlfriend waiting).
Explaining the concept with the help of a flow diagram (apologies for the messy parts).
Encryption is no different from the above example, in fact, what I just explained is an analogy to Asymmetric Encryption technique. As https://crptography.io explains -
Asymmetric cryptography is a branch of cryptography where a secret key can be divided into two parts, a public key and a private key. The public key can be given to anyone, trusted or not, while the private key must be kept secret.
Let’s try to explain it in Layman terms -
This is the essence of Encryption. And the above example explains the same more or less.
Let’s consider a hypothetical situation, there are three users, User A, User B and User C.
User A will generate a pair of public and private key using some mathematical operation. Lets call this pair as PUB-A (public key of A) and PRI-A (private key of A). Similarly User B will generate another pair PUB-B and PRI-B. And User C with PUB-C and PRI-C.
A little intro about Key pairs- A public-private key pair implies that if we lock (encrypt) the data with one of them, it can only be unlocked (decrypted) with the other one. i.e. if we encrypt the data with a Private Key, it can only be decrypted using its paired Public Key and nothing else. Similarly if we encrypt the data with a Public Key, it can only be decrypted using its corresponding Private Key.
User A will keep PRI-A with him and broadcast PUB-A to the world, both User B and C will receive this, similarly User B will keep PRI-B with him and broadcast PUB-B to the world. User C will do no different.
Now User A has- PUB-A, PUB-B, PUB-C, PRI-A
User B has- PUB-A, PUB-B, PUB-C, PRI-B
User C has- PUB-A, PUB-B, PUB-C, PRI-C
User A wants to send some data to User C but doesn’t want User B to see that data, now the following chain of events will ensure this -
Curious readers will ask that User A can just lock the data with PUB-C and then only User C can open it with PRI-C. Correct! But, User C can never be sure if it was actually User A who had sent the data. Hence User C tried opening the data with PUB-A, which can only be locked using PRI-A, and since PRI-A is with User A only, User C can be sure that this actually came from User A and not from any impersonator. This can also be done using signed certificates, if we use signed certificates and rely on a third party to let us know the true origin of data then User A needs to encrypt the data only with PUB-C, and contact the third party to sign the data with a certificate stating that the origin of data is User A. When User C receives the data, it checks the certificate and verifies the true origin of it, and only after that it will open the data with PRI-C.
This in short is the true essence of Asymmetric Encryption Technique. Will be writing another article in this Cryptography Series. Until then, remember -
What happens in Vegas ends up on YouTube. — Tim LeberechtSo be safe and secure!
PS: I hope you like my article, correct me if I am wrong anywhere.