Astra Protocol Brings Decentralized Compliance to Sandbox's Metaverse by Setting up Compliance Hub

Astra Protocol, a cutting-edge legal and compliance layer that provides unparalleled security to public blockchains, announced the launch of a Compliance Hub in The Sandbox virtual environment. The new Compliance Hub provides a decentralized compliance layer to metaverse users, including Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money-Laundering (AML) features. Users in the Metaverse may go to Compliance Hub, link to its DLN, get accredited, and acquire a non-transferable NFT that enables them privileged access to otherwise inaccessible special events.

Compliance Comes to The Metaverse with Compliance Hub

Astra Protocol, a legal and compliance protocol layer that provides unparalleled security to public blockchains, announced the launch of a Compliance Hub in The Sandbox virtual environment. The new Compliance Hub provides a decentralized compliance layer to metaverse users, including Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money-Laundering (AML) features.





The protocol uses its unique technology and the experience of reputable law firms to handle on-chain compliance challenges. Astra’s new Compliance Hub seeks to make Metaverse’s developing frontier safer for all parties.





To deliver the finest KYC/AML services available, it has built a unique decentralized legal network (DLN) that includes all of the top worldwide legal and audit companies. The DLN consists of 195 nations, ensuring that rules can be satisfied practically everywhere on the planet.





Users testing Virtual Reality applications





Users in the Metaverse may go to Compliance Hub, link to its DLN, get accredited, and acquire a non-transferable NFT that enables them privileged access to otherwise inaccessible special events. This whitelisting procedure ensures that after a user’s identification has been validated, they may participate in all of the exciting metaverse events without fear of their identity being compromised. Astra’s services help consumers overcome identification problems while safeguarding them from fraudulent accounts.





Jez Ali, the founder of Astra Protocol, said:





The future of metaverse development will be a long-lasting and innovative mission which has already shown incredible growth and is an exciting area of Web3. By deploying the first Compliance Hub in the metaverse, we can support this growth by adding a layer of protection for users across the world.





Since it boasts some of the most desired and intriguing sites, Astra Protocol picked The Sandbox for its Compliance Hub. Most people go to find new immersive experiences and methods to communicate with one another. There is fierce competition for The Sandbox locales, with just 166,464 distinct plots of land available. The Sandbox is a virtual environment built on Ethereum that allows users to create, control, and monetize online hangout areas and gaming experiences.





The Rise and Rise of Metaverse in 2022

If the previous century was marked by mass manufacturing and the advent of the Internet, the twenty-first century may be remembered for the creation and spread of the virtual world, or Metaverse, which promises to be more immersive, interactive, and collaborative than the Internet has yet to achieve.





Despite the grandiose expectations and promises made by many entrepreneurs experimenting in this field, it has become abundantly evident that Blockchain technology will underlie the Metaverse and help establish a sustainable environment for all its participants. While it is not unreasonable to believe that the Metaverse will influence traditional vocations or activities that are fairly commonplace now, its impact on society and how people interact with one another will be significant.





Using crypto tokens issued by companies supporting these virtual connections, consumers will be able to buy digital avatars, virtual land, and even organize a party for loved ones. Artists will perform in the Metaverse, get paid in cryptocurrency, and then trade their winnings for tangible items. The extension of the Metaverse will increase the amount of value that can be unlocked, leading to a fast expansion of the global economy.





Today, a fledgling form of the Metaverse exists, with digital products like Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) reflecting popular art and digital relics attracting investors and crypto enthusiasts alike. With major players like Facebook, or Meta as it’s now known, entering this space and boldly signalling that the Metaverse is the new future, it’s only a matter of time before other entities follow suit, resulting in an exponential expansion of the Metaverse’s boundaries and unlocking vast amounts of value previously unknown to consumers and investors.





Catch all the breaking news, and Don’t forget to like the story!