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Asking ChatGPT to Recommend a Graphic Card

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byJim Lee@jimbsr

Computer Hardware Engineer | BuySellRam.com | EECS@UCF

December 27th, 2022
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Jim Lee
    byJim Lee@jimbsr

    Computer Hardware Engineer | BuySellRam.com | EECS@UCF

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Jim Lee@jimbsr

Computer Hardware Engineer | BuySellRam.com | EECS@UCF

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TOPICS

machine-learning#chatgpt#artificial-intelligence#gpu#graphics-card#hardware#experiment#asking-chatgpt-to-recommend#graphic-card

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