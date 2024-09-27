"As a CEO and Founder, I've Quickly Learned that It's All About People." says Hawke Media Founder

HackerNoon: What is your company in 2–5 words? Erik Huberman: AI Enabled. Tech-Integrated. Marketing Powerhouse. Why is now the time for your company to exist? Now more than ever, Hawke Media’s existence is crucial because we are celebrating a decade of marketing excellence and leading the way in the AI-integrated marketing landscape. As the fastest growing agency in the nation, our expertise in artificial intelligence and data analytics sets us apart. Our proprietary platform, Hawke AI, has been developed over nearly ten years and is at the core of our strategy. It delivers deep audience insights and competitive analysis, empowering us to craft highly targeted and adaptive marketing campaigns. By automating tasks and enhancing decision-making, Hawke AI analyzes extensive data from over 7,000 brands and $500 million in ad spend. Operating in real-time, it dynamically adjusts to market changes and ensures transparency across all major marketing channels, positioning us at the forefront of the industry. What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to solve this problem? If there was one thing to celebrate over the past 10 years at Hawke Media, it would be our people. As a CEO and founder, I've quickly learned that it's all about people. Creating an environment where you can develop, hire, attract, and retain great people is critical to building a great business. Their incredible marketing capabilities and talents are what make Hawke Media the powerhouse it is today. With innovation being crucial in our ever-evolving world, I've witnessed firsthand how many of our competitors have fallen apart. My team at Hawke Media goes above and beyond in identifying potential disruptions and adapting to them, allowing us to stay on top of trends and making Hawke Media the leading marketing agency of choice. If you weren’t building your startup, what would you be doing? I would be building another one! At the moment, how do you measure success? What are your metrics? Our success metrics are directly tied to specific ROI indicators, such as revenue increases, customer lifetime value, and engagement metrics. To date, Hawke Media boasts 10 consecutive years of profitability, over $2.9 billion in gross revenue, and has never raised debt or outside funding. Our success is also marked by growing 4,755 brands, 90+ awards for innovation, 44 angel investments, and 13 strategic acquisitions. As we celebrate 10 years, our 2,957 partnerships reflect our ongoing commitment to transforming marketing for businesses of all sizes. In a few sentences, what do you offer to whom? Hawke Media offers best-in-class marketing services to both established brands and burgeoning businesses. Our comprehensive offerings include strategy development, branding and production, media buying, web design, content and social media management, lifecycle marketing, photo and video production, affiliate marketing, and Amazon services. We create digital playbooks tailored to your business, develop unique brand aesthetics, and run data-driven campaigns to target ideal consumer touchpoints. Our goal is to help brands exceed their marketing goals and drive massive revenue through customized growth strategies. What’s most exciting about your traction to date? The most exciting aspect of Hawke Media's success to date is our remarkable growth, both as an agency and in the growth we've achieved for our clients. We've had the privilege of working with 4,755 brands including Crocs, Casamigos, Barstool Sports and more, helping them reach new heights they might have never envisioned for themselves. Our commitment to driving client success has been a key factor in our own growth, as we continually strive to exceed expectations and deliver exceptional results. This mutual growth is a testament to our innovative strategies, dedicated team, and the strong partnerships we've built with our clients. Where do you think your growth will be next year? Currently we are in growth and expansion mode at Hawke Media. We have doubled down in Mergers and acquisitions, software and tech investments, and are anticipating exponential growth in all verticals over the next year. Tell us about your first paying customer and revenue expectations over the next year. My first paying customer was a company that approached me after I sold my last business. Initially, they wanted to hire me full-time, but I wasn't interested in a full-time job. Instead, I offered to consult for them one day per week. They insisted on three days, and after some negotiation, we agreed on a part-time schedule of three days per week. This arrangement was pivotal as it gave me the foundation to start Hawke Media. Regarding revenue expectations for the next year, we anticipate expeditious growth. Our goal is to achieve a significant increase in revenue through expanding our client and employee base, enhancing our service offerings, and leveraging our expertise in marketing. What’s your biggest threat? The biggest threat currently is AI. Rapid disruption in our space means artificial intelligence will change and automate much of what we do. However, every threat is also an opportunity. I strongly believe we are taking the right steps to benefit from this trend, while our competitors might not keep up. Hawke AI is a key part of our strategy to stay ahead and leverage these advancements. By analyzing marketing and revenue data from more than 7,000 brands, over $500 million in media spend, and providing universal transparency across every major channel, we can(and are) turn this potential threat into a significant opportunity. HackerNoon : What is your company in 2–5 words? HackerNoon Erik Huberman : AI Enabled. Tech-Integrated. Marketing Powerhouse. Erik Huberman Why is now the time for your company to exist? Now more than ever, Hawke Media’s existence is crucial because we are celebrating a decade of marketing excellence and leading the way in the AI-integrated marketing landscape. As the fastest growing agency in the nation, our expertise in artificial intelligence and data analytics sets us apart. Our proprietary platform, Hawke AI, has been developed over nearly ten years and is at the core of our strategy. It delivers deep audience insights and competitive analysis, empowering us to craft highly targeted and adaptive marketing campaigns. By automating tasks and enhancing decision-making, Hawke AI analyzes extensive data from over 7,000 brands and $500 million in ad spend. Operating in real-time, it dynamically adjusts to market changes and ensures transparency across all major marketing channels, positioning us at the forefront of the industry. What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to solve this problem? If there was one thing to celebrate over the past 10 years at Hawke Media, it would be our people. As a CEO and founder, I've quickly learned that it's all about people. Creating an environment where you can develop, hire, attract, and retain great people is critical to building a great business. Their incredible marketing capabilities and talents are what make Hawke Media the powerhouse it is today. With innovation being crucial in our ever-evolving world, I've witnessed firsthand how many of our competitors have fallen apart. My team at Hawke Media goes above and beyond in identifying potential disruptions and adapting to them, allowing us to stay on top of trends and making Hawke Media the leading marketing agency of choice. If you weren’t building your startup, what would you be doing? I would be building another one! At the moment, how do you measure success? What are your metrics? Our success metrics are directly tied to specific ROI indicators, such as revenue increases, customer lifetime value, and engagement metrics. To date, Hawke Media boasts 10 consecutive years of profitability, over $2.9 billion in gross revenue, and has never raised debt or outside funding. Our success is also marked by growing 4,755 brands, 90+ awards for innovation, 44 angel investments, and 13 strategic acquisitions. As we celebrate 10 years, our 2,957 partnerships reflect our ongoing commitment to transforming marketing for businesses of all sizes. In a few sentences, what do you offer to whom? Hawke Media offers best-in-class marketing services to both established brands and burgeoning businesses. Our comprehensive offerings include strategy development, branding and production, media buying, web design, content and social media management, lifecycle marketing, photo and video production, affiliate marketing, and Amazon services. We create digital playbooks tailored to your business, develop unique brand aesthetics, and run data-driven campaigns to target ideal consumer touchpoints. Our goal is to help brands exceed their marketing goals and drive massive revenue through customized growth strategies. What’s most exciting about your traction to date? The most exciting aspect of Hawke Media's success to date is our remarkable growth, both as an agency and in the growth we've achieved for our clients. We've had the privilege of working with 4,755 brands including Crocs, Casamigos, Barstool Sports and more, helping them reach new heights they might have never envisioned for themselves. Our commitment to driving client success has been a key factor in our own growth, as we continually strive to exceed expectations and deliver exceptional results. This mutual growth is a testament to our innovative strategies, dedicated team, and the strong partnerships we've built with our clients. Where do you think your growth will be next year? Currently we are in growth and expansion mode at Hawke Media. We have doubled down in Mergers and acquisitions, software and tech investments, and are anticipating exponential growth in all verticals over the next year. Tell us about your first paying customer and revenue expectations over the next year. My first paying customer was a company that approached me after I sold my last business. Initially, they wanted to hire me full-time, but I wasn't interested in a full-time job. Instead, I offered to consult for them one day per week. They insisted on three days, and after some negotiation, we agreed on a part-time schedule of three days per week. This arrangement was pivotal as it gave me the foundation to start Hawke Media. Regarding revenue expectations for the next year, we anticipate expeditious growth. Our goal is to achieve a significant increase in revenue through expanding our client and employee base, enhancing our service offerings, and leveraging our expertise in marketing. What’s your biggest threat? The biggest threat currently is AI. Rapid disruption in our space means artificial intelligence will change and automate much of what we do. However, every threat is also an opportunity. I strongly believe we are taking the right steps to benefit from this trend, while our competitors might not keep up. Hawke AI is a key part of our strategy to stay ahead and leverage these advancements. By analyzing marketing and revenue data from more than 7,000 brands, over $500 million in media spend, and providing universal transparency across every major channel, we can(and are) turn this potential threat into a significant opportunity.