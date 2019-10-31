ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: CHALLENGES, BENEFITS, AND RISKS

Today we hear a lot about artificial intelligence (AI), the term is often discussed in various media channels. It is new and modern. Everyone talks about the impact and implementation of this revolutionary technology. However, not many know the current stage, it is now, not to mention, what benefits and risks entails. AI is an intelligence presented by machines that performs complicated tasks such as learning, analyzing and performing different processes. Technology is more advanced than its predecessors because it can produce similar "cognitive" functions for humans.

Companies around the world recognize the benefits of artificial intelligence for their brands. Many business leaders say that artificial intelligence will be a vital part of the future business landscape. It is difficult to doubt the advantages of this innovation.

Especially, when famous brands like Google, Facebook, Amazon, Tesla are implementing AI successfully. However, the technologies of the future bring uncertainty, the doubt of the risks and benefits. In this article, we will review the pros and cons of artificial intelligence.

Benefits and Risks of Artificial Intelligence

The future of Artificial Intelligence seems promising: automated housing, cities and smart homes, advanced medical care and many other improved areas. However, for it to prosper, we, as a human race, have to intensify and find the most appropriate methods to master technology. At the current stage, it has not been completed and, along its benefits, AI can cause many risks.

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, in his recent interview, said that artificial intelligence could be compared to nuclear weapons. He affirms his opinion by saying that as much as this new technology is promising, we don't know how to treat it properly.

He said that without the appropriate knowledge, AI becomes overwhelming and dangerous for society.

To have a better image of both sides of AI, we list the main advantages and threats of this innovation.

Benefits of Artificial Intelligence

Task Optimization: The main objective of most new era technologies is to optimize our daily tasks and make the process more efficient.

AI is no exception. It allows machines to perform general and more advanced operations.

For example, systems such as Amazon Alexa can perform functions such as ordering products, playing your favorite music or making to-do lists. Another use case is autonomous vehicles that are navigated using AI technology. These examples illustrate how AI can help eliminate unnecessary tasks.

Reduction of human error: by automating operations, we can successfully avoid most man-made errors. AI is an ideal example of how a machine can reduce errors and accelerate processes.

Computers are more resistant to external damage than they do with a significant level of accuracy and can do the same task faster than their human counterparts.

For example, NASA sends robots based on artificial intelligence to explore space, since technology is more immune to damage and errors.

Applicable to different industries, from the health sector to aviation, AI is thriving with its innovative solutions. The concept of artificial intelligence is flexible: that means it can be easily implemented for several reasons.

It can be used so successfully to navigate a vehicle as to perform surgery. The ease of implementation makes it one of the most versatile technologies of our era.

Risks of Artificial Intelligence

High costs: On the other hand, artificial intelligence can cause some disadvantages. One of the biggest concerns for companies is the high cost. AI itself is a complex mechanism, therefore, creating and installing it in the business requires a lot of money.

Not to mention that it must be updated continuously, and in the case of an error or damage, it costs thousands to fix it.

As a result, most of the companies that use it are large and established companies.

Lack of improvement with experience: AI was developed to help human beings and facilitate our daily tasks. However, technology lacks the main point of this concept: personal improvement.

Colloquially, it can perform disconcerting operations, however, it is not learned or improved.

Unlike AI, humans can execute a task, gain experience and, over time, move on to more complicated tasks.

It can cause unemployment: when it comes to artificial intelligence, unemployment is the main concern.

People fear that advanced technology such as AI can easily replace them, since it does not require a salary and can perform the same functions consistently.

As this problem may sound more like a sci-fi movie scenario, it can happen. However, in the degree of progress, AI mainly threatens some of the blue collar jobs.

The concept of artificial intelligence is difficult to understand, especially when it comes to possible threats or prosperity.

At the current stage, artificial intelligence still requires a lot of attention and improvement, and yet it can benefit society in many ways.

Technology can accelerate daily operations and provide the advantage of a faster, more sustainable and efficient environment. Taking into account all the dangers it can cause, we can improve this innovation and develop it so that it is impeccable for our society.







