Art Collecting Launches NFT Platform on Tezos Blockchain Domain

Art Collecting is a global agency specializing in art management.
The ArtCollecting.info team is pleased to announce the launch of a new
NFT platform. This landmark event will be a new step towards the
digital transformation of the art market. The release of the beta
version is scheduled for June 5, 2021, the alpha version (final) -
for July 5, 2021. The platform's peculiarity is the focus on a new
generation of collectors involved in it projects. 95%
of users who received an invitation to ArtCollecting.Info are the
founders of DAO funds and owners of crypto assets: bitcoins,
ethereums, Dogecoin, Tezos. Estonia will become the jurisdiction of
the NFT platform.
The digital transformation in industry and the financial sector has
already brought about a shift in social paradigms and cultural codes.
At the same time, large-scale implementation of cyber-physical
systems and digitalization of industry are unthinkable without
transformations in the humanitarian spheres.
The February NFT revolution in the art market was a continuation of the industrial revolution, which is developing not linearly, but exponentially. The first collectors of digital art presented on NFT platforms were
entrepreneurs involved in blockchain projects. In response to their
demand, a new NFT platform for the ArtCollecting.Info team is being
created. Its feature is integration with esports and betting platforms, which will make NFT auctions even more exciting and increase the demand for
tokens.
Via Marina Nadeeva, founder of ArtCollecting.info:
"Our team became a guide from the art world to the world of technology back in 2016. A few years before the lockdown, we talked about the role of e-commerce. In 2017, we carried out the first experiments with art tokenization."
"In 2018 - 2019, more than 100 events were organized aimed at informing
the art community about the possibilities of blockchain technology.
We acted as partners of conferences in Davos, Basel, Miami. We held
our own in Moscow (Unblock Art 2019). In January 2020, we presented a
service for fixing copyright to an intellectual property object on
the ArtCollecting.info platform using blockchain technology."
"The opportunity to sell non-fungible tokens on the new NFT platform will
be a new step towards the development of the art business. The first
users of the platform will be artists who are not represented in
galleries, but represented in the Metakovan collection. We reached
them while surfing social networks - Instagram, Behance, Flickr,
Pinterest."
"Our NFT platform will become a platform for them to reach
a new generation of collectors. There are already more than 160 of
them in the closed Telegram group, created on the eve of the launch
of the platform. In another Telegram group, New Art Market, more than
180 artists are discussing new strategies and prospects for the art
market."
