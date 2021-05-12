Art Collecting Launches NFT Platform on Tezos Blockchain Domain

The ArtCollecting.info team is pleased to announce the launch of a new

NFT platform. This landmark event will be a new step towards the

digital transformation of the art market. The release of the beta

version is scheduled for June 5, 2021, the alpha version (final) -

for July 5, 2021. The platform's peculiarity is the focus on a new

generation of collectors involved in it projects. 95%

of users who received an invitation to ArtCollecting.Info are the

founders of DAO funds and owners of crypto assets: bitcoins,

ethereums, Dogecoin, Tezos. Estonia will become the jurisdiction of

the NFT platform.

The digital transformation in industry and the financial sector has

already brought about a shift in social paradigms and cultural codes.

At the same time, large-scale implementation of cyber-physical

systems and digitalization of industry are unthinkable without

transformations in the humanitarian spheres.

The February NFT revolution in the art market was a continuation of the industrial revolution, which is developing not linearly, but exponentially. The first collectors of digital art presented on NFT platforms were

entrepreneurs involved in blockchain projects. In response to their

demand, a new NFT platform for the ArtCollecting.Info team is being

created. Its feature is integration with esports and betting platforms, which will make NFT auctions even more exciting and increase the demand for

tokens.

The new NFT platform will run on the Tezos blockchain domain

Via Marina Nadeeva, founder of ArtCollecting.info:



"Our team became a guide from the art world to the world of technology back in 2016. A few years before the lockdown, we talked about the role of e-commerce. In 2017, we carried out the first experiments with art tokenization."

"In 2018 - 2019, more than 100 events were organized aimed at informing

the art community about the possibilities of blockchain technology.

We acted as partners of conferences in Davos, Basel, Miami. We held

our own in Moscow (Unblock Art 2019). In January 2020, we presented a

service for fixing copyright to an intellectual property object on

the ArtCollecting.info platform using blockchain technology."

"The opportunity to sell non-fungible tokens on the new NFT platform will

be a new step towards the development of the art business. The first

users of the platform will be artists who are not represented in

galleries, but represented in the Metakovan collection. We reached

them while surfing social networks - Instagram, Behance, Flickr,

Pinterest."

"Our NFT platform will become a platform for them to reach

a new generation of collectors. There are already more than 160 of

them in the closed Telegram group, created on the eve of the launch

of the platform. In another Telegram group, New Art Market, more than

180 artists are discussing new strategies and prospects for the art

market."

