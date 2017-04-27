Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How you can dramatically speed up your Django site with Django’s cached template loader by@andrewwidjaja

How you can dramatically speed up your Django site with Django’s cached template loader

Originally published by Andrew Widjaja on April 27th 2017 10,099 reads
Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Django 1.8 site uses a lot of template tags to render different elements on the page. Django’s template system will read and compile a template every time it is rendered. Cached template loader stores compiled templates in memory, reducing the time to retrieve them. This reduces page load times by around 200 ms by almost half the page load time on Django's 1.9,692 reads. If you are still on an older version of Django, enable cached template loader to speed up your site tremendously.
image
Andrew Widjaja Hacker Noon profile picture

@andrewwidjaja
Andrew Widjaja

Head of Development & DevOps

I was profiling a Django 1.8 site when I noticed something peculiar.

The function django.template.engine.get_template was called 50 times and took a cumulative time of 229 ms, almost half the page load time.

The site uses a lot of template tags to render different elements on the page, such as ad positions and related story boxes.

Django’s template system will read and compile a template every time it is rendered. This happens quickly, but when you render multiple templates on each page it can add up, just like in my case.

After searching around for a solution I discovered django.template.loaders.cached.Loader, which when enabled stores compiled templates in memory, reducing the time to retrieve templates.

Once cached template loader was enabled on the site the cumulative time of django.template.engine.get_template went right down to 1 ms, reducing page load times by ~200 ms.

Cached template loader was introduced in Django 1.2, but wasn’t enabled by default and it can be quite easy to miss.

Before you enable cached template loader you will need to ensure that all your custom template tags are thread-safe.

Starting from Django 1.11 cached template loader is enabled by default when the setting DEBUG is set as False.

If you are still on an older version of Django and use a lot of template tags, enable cached template loader, it can speed up your site tremendously.

Hacker Noon is how hackers start their afternoons. We’re a part of the @AMIfamily. We are now accepting submissions and happy to discuss advertising & sponsorship opportunities.
To learn more, read our about page, like/message us on Facebook, or simply, tweet/DM @HackerNoon.
If you enjoyed this story, we recommend reading our latest tech stories and trending tech stories. Until next time, don’t take the realities of the world for granted!

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Implement a Dynamic Breadcrumb in React/NextJS by @dstarner
#javascript
Build your Own ORM from Scratch With Python by @mfbaseeksai
#python
22+ Dev Tools, Websites, and Plugins that Help You Become a Better Developer by @RAHULISM
#web-development
Web Development: Teach yourself to Teach Yourself by @cveasey
#web-development
3 Types Of User Communication APIs and When To Use Them by @courier
#software-architecture

Tags

#web-development#django#profiling#python#performance-testing
Join Hacker Noon loading