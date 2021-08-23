Search icon
Are You Sick of Big Brother's Search Engine Results? by@Revlang

Are You Sick of Big Brother's Search Engine Results?

HacherNoon has switched to Duckduckgo, hoping to get better results from search engines than Google. Duck Duckgo does not store your data and does not keep a profile on you. However, inquiries always seem to lead back to paid-for advertisers, who are more interested in selling you things you do not want or need, instead of providing the goods. The question begs to be answered: is no one person or group of persons brave enough to create an algorithm and search engine that disqualifies any paid for results and focuses solely on getting the user what he or she got online for?
