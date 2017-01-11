Are you a #womanintech? The official quiz!

a) Kimberly Bryant
b) Ada Lovelace
c) Grace Hopper
d) Brianna Wu
e) Lesley
f) SwiftonSecurity
a) A-OK
b) meh.
c) Could be better?
a) Killer heels
b) Comfy sneakers
c) Ultra-SF boots or booties
a) La Croix
b) La Croix
c) La Croix (but not the coconut)
d) What’s La Croix?
a) IT
b) Security
c) Programming
d) Marketing
e) Social media
f) You use a computer at work, at least sometimes
a) San Francisco
b) Silicon Valley
c) You don’t even live in California!
a) A woman
b) Gender isn’t really your thing
c) A man
a) True
b) False
Question 1: Irrelevant, but do check them out!
Question 2: Disregard
Question 3: Not important at all
Question 4: Skip
Question 5: Any answer (even one not given) will do
Question 6: Forgeddaboudit! (more power to the “C”s though!)
Question 7: A or B add 1 point, 0 points for C
Question 8: A add 1 point, 0 points for B
Score of 1 or below: Do you want to be a woman in tech? If so, then see below. If not, stop here.
Score of 2: Congratulations! You are officially a #womanintech, if that’s what you want to be! Don’t let anyone else tell you you’re not technical enough, or that marketing isn’t tech (can they use R? Come on!)
And especially never listen to that critical voice deep inside your head, that one that sounds half like your mom and half like that middle school teacher that just didn’t like you. That’s the voice of Imposter Syndrome, and it can just shut the fuck up. Now.