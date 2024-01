Too Long; Didn't Read

Balanced, a decentralized exchange native to ICON, is now live on Archway, marking its first expansion into the Cosmos ecosystem. This integration, facilitated by ICON's xCall service, enables seamless cross-chain transactions between Archway and ICON, with future plans to support Injective and Avalanche. This launch is a significant step in the adoption of ICON's cross-chain framework and offers rewards for early users engaging with Balanced on Archway.