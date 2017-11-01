Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
Vetter adVetter Skylabs Pre-sale Starts 21 Aug!
Architecting a Highly Scalable Golang API with Docker Swarm & Traefik by@mlabouardy

Architecting a Highly Scalable Golang API with Docker Swarm & Traefik

Read on Terminal Reader
react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
image
Mohamed Labouardy HackerNoon profile picture

@mlabouardy
Mohamed Labouardy

image

This post will show you how to setup a Swarm Cluster, deploy a couple of microservices, and create a Reverse Proxy Service (with Traefik) in charge of routing requests on their base URLs.

image

If you haven’t already, create a Swarm cluster, you could use the shell script below to setup a cluster with 3 nodes (1 Manager & 2 Workers)

Issue the following command to execute the script:

chmod +x setup.sh

./setup.sh

The output of the above command is as follows:

image

At this moment, we have 3 nodes:

image

Our example microservice application consists of two parts. The Books API and the Movies API. For both parts I have prepared images for you that can be pulled from the DockerHub.

The Dockerfiles for both images can be found on my Github.

Create docker-compose.yml file with the following content:

  • We use an overlay network named traefik-net, on which we add the services we want to expose to Traefik.
  • We use constraints to deploy the APIs on workers & Traefik on Swarm manager.
  • Traefik container is configured to listen on port 80 for the standard HTTP traffic, but also exposes port 8080 for a web dashboard.
  • The use of docker socket (/var/run/docker.sock) allows Traefik to listen to Docker Daemon events, and reconfigure itself when containers are started/stopped.
  • The label traefik.frontend.rule is used by Træfik to determine which container to use for which Request Path.
  • The configs part create a configuration file for Traefik from config.toml(it enables the Docker backend)

In order to deploy our stack, we should execute the following command:

docker stack deploy — compose-file docker-compose.yml api

Let’s check the overlay network:

docker network ls

image

Traefik configuration:

docker config ls

image

To display the configuration content:

docker config inspect api_traefik-config — pretty

image

And finally, to list all the services:

docker stack ps api

image

In the list of above, you can see that the 3 containers are being running on node-1, node-2 & node-3 :

image

If you point your favorite browser (not you IE) to the Traefik Dashboard URL (http://MANAGER_NODE_IP:8080) you should see that the frontends and backends are well defined:

image

If you check http://MANAGER_NODE_IP/books, you will get a list of books:

image

If you replace the base URL with /movies:

image

What happens if we want to scale out the books & movies APIs. With the docker service scale command:

image

image

We can confirm that:

image

Obviously Traefik did recognise that we started more containers and made them available to the right frontend automatically:

image

In the diagram below, you will find that the manager has decied to schedule the new containers on node-2 (3 of them) and node-3 (4 of them) using the Round Robin strategy:

image

react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
imgix

Encode, Stream, and Manage Videos With One Simple Platform

L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!