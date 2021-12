The AppliedZKP zkEVM is being researched by the AppliedZkP team of the Ethereum Foundation. The code is still in the initial implementation, and many crates have not yet stabilized. This text aims to provide an easy guide to the basic framework and logic of the zkVM code base. There are three crates, namely *bus-mapping*, *keccak256* and *zkevm-circuits*. The relationship among the three is shown in the figure below:Figure below: Figure below: