Applications of Bitcoin, Blockchain And Cryptocurrencies That Are Making An Impact In The Market

Audrey Chaing Crypto Trader, Blockchain Analyst and Consultant (right) and Poornima Vijayashanker, founder of Femgineer (left)
, we debunked a number of myths related to bitcoin, blockchain, and other cryptocurrencies.
Despite all the myths and hype these technologies have staying power in the market. But we get that you might be skeptical. So we’re dedicating today’s episode to showcasing how they are being incorporated into valuable applications that are making an impact in the market.
And if you’re still concerned about the volatility behind cryptocurrencies or how to get involved without losing your shirt, we’ll dive deeper into each of those topics.
Our guest, Audrey Chaing is back. You’ll recall Audrey is a crypto trader as well as a Blockchain analyst and consultant, and blogs on Blockchaing.
Here’s what you’ll learn from today’s episode:
Check out these additional resources Audrey mentions in the episode to get started with building blockchain, bitcoin, and cryptocurrencies:
