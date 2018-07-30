Applications of Bitcoin, Blockchain And Cryptocurrencies That Are Making An Impact In The Market

Audrey Chaing Crypto Trader, Blockchain Analyst and Consultant (right) and Poornima Vijayashanker, founder of Femgineer (left)

Interview with Audrey Chaing, Crypto Trader, Blockchain Analyst and Consultant

, we debunked a number of myths related to bitcoin, blockchain, and other cryptocurrencies.

Despite all the myths and hype these technologies have staying power in the market. But we get that you might be skeptical. So we’re dedicating today’s episode to showcasing how they are being incorporated into valuable applications that are making an impact in the market.

And if you’re still concerned about the volatility behind cryptocurrencies or how to get involved without losing your shirt, we’ll dive deeper into each of those topics.

Our guest, Audrey Chaing is back. You’ll recall Audrey is a crypto trader as well as a Blockchain analyst and consultant, and blogs on Blockchaing.

Here’s what you’ll learn from today’s episode:

How Bitcoin, Blockchain, and Cryptocurrency Are Being Applied To Financial Services, Identity, and Supply Chain

What Is An ICO (Initial Coin Offering)

What Causes Volatility In Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies

What Are Cryptocurrency And Bitcoin Exchanges And Marketplaces

What Are The Up And Coming Business Applications For Blockchain Transactions

How Blockchain Is Being Used To Monitor Identity

How To Get Involved In Learning, Building, and Investing In Blockchain

Check out these additional resources Audrey mentions in the episode to get started with building blockchain, bitcoin, and cryptocurrencies:

Coinbase: a secure online platform for buying, selling, transferring, and storing digital currency.

Coin Market Cap: Cryptocurrency market cap rankings, charts, and more.

Block Geeks: Courses on blockchain development

Build is produced as a partnership between Femgineer and Pivotal Tracker. San Francisco video production by StartMotionMEDIA.