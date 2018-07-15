The iOS Application Lifecycle

A**pplication Life Cycle is very important to understand for all the iOS Developers, who want to make enriched , immersive and smooth User experience.**

How the application starts :

When The User just turned on his phone, no applications are running except those that are belong to the operating system. Your Application is not running. After the User taps your app icon, Springboard the part of the OS, that operates the home screen of iOS, launches your app. Your app and the shared libraries it needs to execute, will be loaded into the memory, while springboard animates your app’s launch screen. eventually your app begins execution and application delegate receives the notifications.

Every iOS application, on the device will be transitioned to several states like

Not Running

In Active

Active

Background and Suspended states.

At any given moment, your app fells into one of the above states.

The iOS operating system manages the application states, but the app is responsible for handling user-experience through these state transitions.

UIApplication object defines some methods which are called or will be responded to some of the above states which are most important, to let us work on those transition states regarding our app functionalities. Let us see in the following.

As soon as application has successfully initiated launch process :

