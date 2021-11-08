Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Application Authentication: AWS Cognito vs JSON Web Token by@tetianastoyko

Application Authentication: AWS Cognito vs JSON Web Token

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Using AWS Cognito for user authentication helps with: speed, backend architecture, various error messages, service connections, and UI forms, phone number verification, two-factor user authentication, or log in with Google/Facebook. For all the mentioned processes this is an excellent option. But JSON Web Token includes the identification information in the form of JSON and may be provided to services and apps, it also may be verified by any service or application. It's your decision what to choose, but as we worked with AWS Cognito - we also described below the integration process.
image
Tetiana Stoyko Hacker Noon profile picture

@tetianastoyko
Tetiana Stoyko

CTO and Co-Founder of @incorainc, where we can turn your ideas into products!

Tetiana Stoyko Hacker Noon profile picture
by Tetiana Stoyko @tetianastoyko.CTO and Co-Founder of @incorainc, where we can turn your ideas into products!
Read more

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
How Do You Deploy a Payment Gateway? - Practical Uses for Payment APIs by @tetianastoyko
#payment-gateway
Cracking the AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Exam by @abhishekupd
#aws-certification
Increase your Team's Productivity by Automating Through APIs by @apilayer
#automation
Extending Your Login Flow With Auth0 Actions by @rohitjmathew
#auth0
How to Build a Digital Auction SaaS Platform using JavaScript, AWS Lambda, and Redis by @ajeetraina
#redis
A Principal Architect's Learnings From Using AWS Step Functions For One Year in Production by @ssensetech
#aws

Tags

#aws-cognito#json-web-token#api-integration#authentication#user-authentication#user-authorization-methods#aws-services#aws-cognito-vs-json-web-token
Join Hacker Noon loading