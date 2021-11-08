Application Authentication: AWS Cognito vs JSON Web Token

Using AWS Cognito for user authentication helps with: speed, backend architecture, various error messages, service connections, and UI forms, phone number verification, two-factor user authentication, or log in with Google/Facebook. For all the mentioned processes this is an excellent option. But JSON Web Token includes the identification information in the form of JSON and may be provided to services and apps, it also may be verified by any service or application. It's your decision what to choose, but as we worked with AWS Cognito - we also described below the integration process.