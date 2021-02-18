Apple Is Adding to eWaste With Vision To Go Portless

Fast forward to the year 2020; with the launch of the iPhone 12, Apple not only removed the adapter from its welcome kit but also introduced Magsafe charging technology for its flagship iPhone. Once again, Apple gained the attention, and despite roasting it for the step, its competitors soon followed it.

However, there's a slight difference in the way it introduced these two significant changes.

Apple’s aim to go portless

Though Apple didn't talk about it initially, with the launch of MagSafe, it is quite sure that the Cupertino-based tech giant is looking to make its device completely portless. And this isn't just for the iPhone line-up. The same can be noticed with MacBooks as well.

Looking at its current inclusions and aligning them with Apple’s vision, it is safe to say that Apple is envisioning to create a portless future with its products. But when?

Jon Prosser's tweet throws light towards the beginning of a new era. And the company will surely start this with iPhone, followed by iPad and Mac. Eventually, letting them all join Apple Watch 'lineage.'

More than this, my concern is, will Apple continue with Qi charging, or it'll adopt RF wireless charging for better results? Though Qi charging is more popular, the question is mostly inspired by Apple's old habit of being distinct. And this should be one good reason to inspire its technocrats to explore scopes further.

Getting back to where we started, if we go with current rumors running down the lane, and Apple will soon go portless with its devices, what will happen to all the adapters and charging cables present?

While the brand claims to do this to prevent the environment and introduce sustainable growth, the question arises;

Is Apple adding to eWaste?

In 2018 alone, Apple sold more than 217 million iPhones (it stopped sharing figures after that). However, looking at its reports and the following growth, it managed to have undisputed space in the market by 2020.

The reason behind talking figures is to predict the number of adapters, charging cables, and other related accessories with iPhone users. If Apple goes completely portless with its future releases, what will happen to all those devices and accessories available to date.

A few significant concerns include:

Current scenario: Let's for once suppose iPhone 13 comes completely portless and is entirely relying on MagSafe charging and AirPods. Under such a scenario, Apple's decision to remove the adapter with the launch of the iPhone 12 will be wholly justified. However, for those who are already having these adapters and charging cables, if they plan to buy a portless iPhone 13, they'll have to dump all those acquisitions. Won't that be eWaste?

Future availability: Another concern with people is, if Apple is genuinely envisioning to go for a portless future and ditch charging adapters and cables, what will happen to those who recently purchased iPhone 11 or iPhone SE, for that matter. While the two devices support MagSafe charging, they aren't designed like iPhone 12 line-up. Hence, people with older devices will be more dependent on wired changing for a better experience than wireless. Will Apple eventually stop creating and selling adapters and cables?

Dumping the waste: This is going to be the biggest challenge. For once, even if we consider that the transition from wired to wireless charging goes seamlessly, where will all the adapters and chargers go?

Is Apple’s trade-in process strong enough to handle?

Apple has its devices spread worldwide; however, the trade-in initiative (online) is currently flourishing in 98 countries and has 510 retail stores to support the program. But are they enough? Let’s talk about Daisy and Liam. Daisy can tear apart 200 iPhones in an hour and extract 14 minerals from the iPhone; Liam leaves no stone unturned to recycle hazardous waste.

Each Liam line is home to 29 robots in 21 cells and can disassemble an iPhone in 11 just seconds. Adding it up, that makes more than 2 million iPhones every year.

Researchers believe that these robots together can be the rolling shaft that will play an invincible role in pushing Apple's vision to go portless ahead.

Challenges back every change. I won't say it will be smooth, but looking at Apple preparing itself, the transition won't be that difficult. Furthermore, this isn't something that they claimed today; they have practiced sustainable growth for years. Let's see how the tech giant handles it all with smart strategies and dedicated actions.

