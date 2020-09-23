apibeats: Get Notified on Slack When The API Changes

@ kingosarcasm101 Digvijay Wanchoo Writer. Speaker. Gamer. Bangin’ and clangin’ in the iron paradise and making humorless puns.

apibeats is an API maintenance platform that lets backend and frontend developers collaborate, and notifies teams on Slack & Email when the API changes in any way. apibeats provides a complete environment for you to interact with your APIs. It lets you create collections of endpoints and watch them for uptime/downtime and changes in structure, test your collections by making requests without writing any code and document your API collections.

Powered by my company, GeekyAnts, apibeats was born out of the sheer necessity of maintaining an active channel of communication between stakeholders of a project, a problem that we faced often in our work. If changes were made to APIs at any point in time and not communicated, it resulted in an overhead that wasn’t welcome. apibeats and its ability to notify changes in API structures instantly was a saving grace for us and we decided to share it with all the dev communities out there.

That’s not all. apibeats can do a lot more.

Slack & Email Notifications

You can connect apibeats to your Slack Workspace, your Email chain or both. Whenever any change is made in the structure of an API by either the frontend or the backend team, apibeats sends a notification with the name of the API, the path, details of changes made and an option to view diff instantly. Cool, eh?

Snapshots Of Diffs

Whenever a change in APIs is detected, apibeats generates a snapshot of the previous structure and the new structure post change of the API and color codes them to make it easy for you and your team to read and understand. You will get these diffs in your Slack/Email notifications and are viewable in a single click.

‘Timeline’ of changes

A neat feature of apibeats is the ability to view the history of changes made to APIs in a collection in a simple ‘timeline’ fashion. The history feature records structural changes, datatype changes as well as uptime and downtime of APIs. You can hover over the particular change event you want to review and simply click on it to get details

‘Test’ your APIs in a click.

With apibeats, it is really easy to test your endpoints for responses. apibeats provides a set of API calls that you can use to test your endpoints. You can select the API call (GET, POST, PUT, PATCH, DELETE), set parameters, enter the URL in the address bar and click on test. apibeats shows the HTML response of your APIs based on your selection

Import from Postman

We have made migrating to apibeats seamless. If you have existing collections in Postman, you can import them all in apibeats without any hassle. You can either import entire collections from Postman into a new project in apibeats or import collections into existing projects in apibeats and start getting notified for the changes made in them. It's easy, simple and saves you the hassle of creating your collections from scratch.

Document Your APIs

apibeats documents your API collections automatically. While we don’t have an option to generate documentation in PDF format yet, the collection, environment and request you create acts as a documentation for your project. This makes it quick and easy for developers to understand all of the features of an API.

For all ‘environments’

apibeats can be used for Production as well as dev environments. Environments are used to easily switch between development and production servers. apibeats let you customize requests using variables so you can easily switch between different setups without changing your requests.

Try apibeats today at www.apibeats.com.

It’s free… for now.

Share this story @ kingosarcasm101 Digvijay Wanchoo Read my stories Writer. Speaker. Gamer. Bangin’ and clangin’ in the iron paradise and making humorless puns.

Tags