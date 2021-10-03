Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

API Development: Build a Predictive Machine Learning Site With React and Python (Part 2) by@daltonic

API Development: Build a Predictive Machine Learning Site With React and Python (Part 2)

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
This is part two out of a three-part series we will be developing a machine learning API that will predict whether a candidate will or will not be hired based on his or her credentials. In this tutorial, we will learn step-by-step how to develop a predictive model. We will be using the FastAPI framework, which is fast, and simple use of the Python programming language. The most popular frameworks that can help you achieve a hybrid of a. machine learning model and API are django, Flask, and FastAPI.
image
Darlington Gospel Hacker Noon profile picture

@daltonic
Darlington Gospel

A remote fullstack web developer prolific in Frontend and API development.

Darlington Gospel Hacker Noon profile picture
by Darlington Gospel @daltonic.A remote fullstack web developer prolific in Frontend and API development.
Read my stories

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
How to Build a Slack Clone with React, Firebase, and CometChat by @daltonic
#coding
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
One-Click Trial on TYK API Gateway with Tin by @trystanlatte
#development
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story

Tags

#python#react#machine-learning#fastapi#api-development#software-development#api#coding
Join Hacker Noon loading