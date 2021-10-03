API Development: Build a Predictive Machine Learning Site With React and Python (Part 2)

391 reads

This is part two out of a three-part series we will be developing a machine learning API that will predict whether a candidate will or will not be hired based on his or her credentials. In this tutorial, we will learn step-by-step how to develop a predictive model. We will be using the FastAPI framework, which is fast, and simple use of the Python programming language. The most popular frameworks that can help you achieve a hybrid of a. machine learning model and API are django, Flask, and FastAPI.